Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 218831 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13720 on: Today at 06:21:22 pm »
Is this how Qatar will avoid having empty seats in the background, by turning off the lights?
Online Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13721 on: Today at 06:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:19:52 pm
Not for me. Pele won 3 in an era where skill players were kicked to shit. He also never played for a club owned by a slave state.

It's Diego. Diego is the GOAT.
Offline Caligula?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13722 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:21:22 pm
Is this how Qatar will avoid having empty seats in the background, by turning off the lights?

They could have always added hologram people
Online oojason

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13723 on: Today at 06:22:20 pm »
Online Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13724 on: Today at 06:22:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:01 pm
Best football match ever


I wish I was in the center of buenos  aires  now

Not even close to being the best game ever. Liverpool have at least one game better than this every season.
Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13725 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:19:52 pm
Not for me. Pele won 3 in an era where skill players were kicked to shit. He also never played for a club owned by a slave state.

Not 100% on it myself, but wouldnt be so sure Brazil was slave free 60 years ago.

(Not that is matters one bit to this debate)
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13726 on: Today at 06:22:54 pm »
Similarities between that Mbappe 2nd and Cisse v West Ham in FA Cup Final
Online Brain Potter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13727 on: Today at 06:22:59 pm »
Fucking Qatar airways cabin crew delivering the medals
Online S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13728 on: Today at 06:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:22:33 pm
Not even close.
Best international I reckon, but yeah so many club ones have been better.
Online gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13729 on: Today at 06:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:08:35 pm
Dont get the hate for Martinez. He did what he had to do and it worked. No one will care he threw the ball away by tomorrow let alone in years to come. I mean Robbo literally smacked Messi over the head and we loved him for it.

Argentinas record in shoot-outs is insanely good. Its not luck, its composure. Compare their shootouts here with most England shootouts in the last 30 years and its night and day.


You do remember he refused to play in the last game of last season against city for villa when we needed them to get a point , villa winning 2-0 , hed have possibly  made a difference being there first choice keeper .hes a c*nt in my book
Online gemofabird

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13730 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm »
Messi hasn't won the Carabao though
Online Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13731 on: Today at 06:23:47 pm »
Lautaro Martinez the bad 50p head.
Online Port_vale_lad

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13732 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
Whos more upset tonight then do we reckon?

Mbappe or Ronaldo?
Online JovaJova

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13733 on: Today at 06:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:22:59 pm
Fucking Qatar airways cabin crew delivering the medals

This is funny, although to be fair Qatar Airways is probably the only good thing about Qatar !
Online Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13734 on: Today at 06:24:19 pm »
Quote from: gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit on Today at 06:23:17 pm

You do remember he refused to play in the last game of last season against city for villa when we needed them to get a point , villa winning 2-0 , hed have possibly  made a difference being there first choice keeper .hes a c*nt in my book

I'll never forgive him for that.
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13735 on: Today at 06:24:26 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 06:23:26 pm
Messi hasn't won the Carabao though

He fears Andy Robertson too  ;D
Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13736 on: Today at 06:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 06:24:10 pm
Whos more upset tonight then do we reckon?

Mbappe or Ronaldo?

Half of RAWK by the look of it
Online TSC

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13737 on: Today at 06:24:46 pm »
That tosser Infantino leading the entourage out
Online stockdam

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13738 on: Today at 06:24:56 pm »
Horrible to see Infantino again.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13739 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:20:56 pm
You can always count on an Arsenal fan to chat some absolute wham. I witnessed better Liverpool games than that.
;D
Online Brain Potter

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13740 on: Today at 06:25:27 pm »
Ive never seen Macron before without that old lady who follows him around
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13741 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm »
At least the referee's assistants didn't get their flags signed by Qatari dignitaries.
Online Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13742 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm »
Quote from: S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set on Today at 06:23:16 pm
Best international I reckon, but yeah so many club ones have been better.

Not even the best international, it was a pretty terrible game for 80 mins. Don't get me wrong the last 40 mins were great and memorable, but there have been so many games better than this.
Online rawcusk8

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13743 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm »
Aguero full on doing a John Terry with absolutely no shame :)
Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13744 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:19:52 pm
Not for me. Pele won 3 in an era where skill players were kicked to shit. He also never played for a club owned by a slave state.

He was injured after 2 games in one of them.

'58 and '70 he bossed.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13745 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm »
Enzo's price just went up by a few million
Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13746 on: Today at 06:27:09 pm »
That's another £10m added to Fernandez's price tag.
Online "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13747 on: Today at 06:27:11 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:26:21 pm
Aguero full on doing a John Terry with absolutely no shame :)

Was about to post the same :D
Online Lycan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13748 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:26:12 pm
Not even the best international, it was a pretty terrible game for 80 mins. Don't get me wrong the last 40 mins were great and memorable, but there have been so many games better than this.

Is the correct answer. From 80 mins on it was epic. Beforehand Zzzzzzzzz...
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13749 on: Today at 06:28:08 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 06:26:21 pm
Aguero full on doing a John Terry with absolutely no shame :)

He's got a role behind the scenes aint he
Online Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13750 on: Today at 06:28:38 pm »
hahaha fucks sake
Online Rob Dylan

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13751 on: Today at 06:28:46 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:26:58 pm
Enzo's price just went up by a few million

Not if we've already agreed the fee...
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13752 on: Today at 06:28:52 pm »
Martinez just couldn't help but be a twat receiving an award
Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13753 on: Today at 06:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 06:26:12 pm
Not even the best international, it was a pretty terrible game for 80 mins. Don't get me wrong the last 40 mins were great and memorable, but there have been so many games better than this.

That's the beauty of football. A terrible game can turn into a classic on a whim.

I thought Argentina were really good in the first half though and were seeing it out comfortably enough until they had a brainfart and fell to pieces.  You know at 2-0 the game isn't over.
Online The Final Third

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13754 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Online JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13755 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:27:30 pm
Is the correct answer. From 80 mins on it was epic. Beforehand Zzzzzzzzz...

Had probably the best ever world cup final goal in that 80 minutes but okay
Offline lfc_col

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13756 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm »
That Martinez is a total div
Offline Samie

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13757 on: Today at 06:29:02 pm »
Enzo Fernandez has won the World Cup Young Player of the Tournament.  :D
Online rawcusk8

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13758 on: Today at 06:29:07 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 06:28:08 pm
He's got a role behind the scenes aint he
Is it to impersonate John Terry?
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #13759 on: Today at 06:29:17 pm »
he's got some delph on him that enzo
