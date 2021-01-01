Not for me. Pele won 3 in an era where skill players were kicked to shit. He also never played for a club owned by a slave state.
Is this how Qatar will avoid having empty seats in the background, by turning off the lights?
Best football match ever I wish I was in the center of buenos aires now
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Not even close.
Dont get the hate for Martinez. He did what he had to do and it worked. No one will care he threw the ball away by tomorrow let alone in years to come. I mean Robbo literally smacked Messi over the head and we loved him for it. Argentinas record in shoot-outs is insanely good. Its not luck, its composure. Compare their shootouts here with most England shootouts in the last 30 years and its night and day.
Fucking Qatar airways cabin crew delivering the medals
You do remember he refused to play in the last game of last season against city for villa when we needed them to get a point , villa winning 2-0 , hed have possibly made a difference being there first choice keeper
.hes a c*nt in my book
Messi hasn't won the Carabao though
Whos more upset tonight then do we reckon?Mbappe or Ronaldo?
You can always count on an Arsenal fan to chat some absolute wham. I witnessed better Liverpool games than that.
Best international I reckon, but yeah so many club ones have been better.
Aguero full on doing a John Terry with absolutely no shame
Not even the best international, it was a pretty terrible game for 80 mins. Don't get me wrong the last 40 mins were great and memorable, but there have been so many games better than this.
Enzo's price just went up by a few million
hahaha fucks sake
Is the correct answer. From 80 mins on it was epic. Beforehand Zzzzzzzzz...
He's got a role behind the scenes aint he
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]