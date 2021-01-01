« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13120 on: Today at 04:53:25 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:47:56 pm
Allez les blues!
Pulverise these diving, FIFA sponsored shithouses.

Did you see the French penalty  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13121 on: Today at 04:53:50 pm
Argentina have completely lost their sense of shape at the back
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13122 on: Today at 04:54:40 pm
Argentina walked themselves into complacency at 2-0 again - Think france will have the ability to go on and win though, unlike Netherlands
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13123 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm
Good comeback for a fixed game this  ;)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13124 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:53:25 pm
Did you see the French penalty  ;D

Havent watched a minute of this WC. Im just here to stir shit. 😁
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13125 on: Today at 04:55:18 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 04:53:25 pm
Did you see the French penalty  ;D
Much more clear than the argentinian one...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13126 on: Today at 04:55:21 pm
Thuram has looked a handful, is he the one weve been linked with?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13127 on: Today at 04:55:27 pm
Argie's in losing heads shocker
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13128 on: Today at 04:55:33 pm
Argies are gone here. They are hoping to get to penalties here.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13129 on: Today at 04:55:52 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:54:47 pm
Good comeback for a fixed game this  ;)
;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13130 on: Today at 04:56:14 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:53:50 pm
Argentina have completely lost their sense of shape at the back

Theyre spent. Running on emotion and adrenaline the first 70, they look broken now.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13131 on: Today at 04:56:17 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:55:18 pm
Much more clear than the argentinian one...

That's just not even close to being true.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13132 on: Today at 04:56:18 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 04:55:21 pm
Thuram has looked a handful, is he the one weve been linked with?

not sure if we where linked, but hes available for cheap this January as his contract is running out, so hes going to be linked with a LOT of teams!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13133 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:55:18 pm
Much more clear than the argentinian one...

Both were really, really soft.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13134 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm
His speed is ridiculous.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13135 on: Today at 04:57:02 pm
Pass back surely
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13136 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:55:33 pm
Argies are gone here. They are hoping to get to penalties here.

I still think they win this. Just need to regroup.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13137 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm
Now is when they need Giroud on...
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13138 on: Today at 04:58:34 pm
Ref really wants Messi to win this. Pretty sure hell get another penalty soon
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13139 on: Today at 04:58:41 pm
This is fun, but the idea of the Qatari poster-boy Mbappe winning it for the French in Qatar is nauseating.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13140 on: Today at 04:58:46 pm
How the hell is camavinga not in the French midfield. They got so much depth they should win every World Cup.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13141 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm
Argentina needs to freshen up here. Use subs to get some energy cause France look full of it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13142 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm
Mbappe is destroying them
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13143 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm
This fucking ref has favoured France all match since they went 2 down  :butt Was actually doing a decent job to begin with
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13144 on: Today at 04:59:29 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 04:56:18 pm
not sure if we where linked, but hes available for cheap this January as his contract is running out, so hes going to be linked with a LOT of teams!
Is he any good?

Argies are akin to a boxer waiting for the bell
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13145 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:41 pm
This is fun, but the idea of the Qatari poster-boy Mbappe winning it for the French in Qatar is nauseating.

Only fair. If it wasnt for the French the WC would never have been in Qatar in the first place.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13146 on: Today at 04:59:42 pm
What an ending that would of been
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13147 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm
So close Messi
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13148 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm
Now we really got Messi vs mbappe .

Is this the best World Cup final ever ?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13149 on: Today at 04:59:55 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:41 pm
This is fun, but the idea of the Qatari poster-boy Mbappe winning it for the French in Qatar is nauseating.

Saudia Arabia ambassador plays for Argentina, so not a great choice either way.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13150 on: Today at 04:59:58 pm
Big save from Lloris
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13151 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm
This has gone from a terrible game to an epic one.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13152 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm
Lloris could have stood there and caught that.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #13153 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:58:41 pm
This is fun, but the idea of the Qatari poster-boy Mbappe winning it for the French in Qatar is nauseating.

Versus Qatari posterboy Messi winning it for Argentina?

Like I want Argentina but that's not really much of a difference either way in this match
