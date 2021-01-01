Allez les blues!Pulverise these diving, FIFA sponsored shithouses.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Did you see the French penalty
Good comeback for a fixed game this
Argentina have completely lost their sense of shape at the back
Much more clear than the argentinian one...
Thuram has looked a handful, is he the one weve been linked with?
Argies are gone here. They are hoping to get to penalties here.
not sure if we where linked, but hes available for cheap this January as his contract is running out, so hes going to be linked with a LOT of teams!
This is fun, but the idea of the Qatari poster-boy Mbappe winning it for the French in Qatar is nauseating.
