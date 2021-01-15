« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12680 on: Today at 03:23:35 pm
Never a penalty, he was falling before he got touched and the reason he touched him was because the cheating fucker was collapsing on the floor
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12681 on: Today at 03:23:47 pm
Good pen under what must be nearly unbearable pressure.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12682 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 03:23:04 pm
Was it really a Pen?

Id say so, steps across him and gets tripped, not on purpose but its a foul. France got a freekick minutes ago for the same.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12683 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm
ffs
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12684 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:22:58 pm
Ankle tap plus push, looked a pen to me.

Yet the foul on Gvardiol yesterday - which was more of a foul than this one - was a dive to you  :lmao
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12685 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:23:22 pm
He tapped his own ankle.
Yeah, clear contact  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12686 on: Today at 03:24:43 pm
That really is a load of horseshit. Funny but they allow that in a World Cup Final ?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12687 on: Today at 03:24:44 pm
Not a penalty but at least France will have to do something now.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12688 on: Today at 03:24:45 pm
Deserved lead, but very soft. France need to wake up
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12689 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
Cmon Argentina!!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12690 on: Today at 03:24:48 pm
Love Messi but hes been given a pen every game . 5 now , its like the lets give Messi a World Cup tour . Dont think any of the 5 were actually pens
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12691 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm
Dembele is an idiot for sure, but that was soft.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12692 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm
All he has to do now is punch a second in with his fist.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12693 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm
Clear penalty. You cant push someone with no attempt for the ball
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12694 on: Today at 03:25:25 pm
Hope thats not the goal that decides it. Would be tiring/underwhelming if the narrative is Messi winning his country a World Cup from yet another penalty.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12695 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Not a deserved penalty, but a deserved lead. France have been shite. Especially in defense.

It'd be a travesty for international football if this France side won back-to-back World Cups. I don't think i've ever seen them actually play well. Entirely rely on fast counters.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12696 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:23:22 pm
He tapped his own ankle.
I think the French bloke's knee or shin tapped his ankle - you know when you are too close.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12697 on: Today at 03:26:20 pm
Allez France
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12698 on: Today at 03:26:49 pm
Soft penalty?? Jesus my 101 year old grandfather would still be standing after that brush of the Jersey by Dembele
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12699 on: Today at 03:26:53 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:26:04 pm
It'd be a travesty for international football if this France side won back-to-back World Cups. I don't think i've ever seen them actually play well. Entirely rely on fast counters.

Totally agree. Shit on a stick and hope for a break away or free kick goal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12700 on: Today at 03:27:09 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:26:16 pm
I think the French bloke's knee or shin tapped his ankle - you know when you are too close.

Yeah looked that way to me.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12701 on: Today at 03:27:17 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:24:21 pm
Yet the foul on Gvardiol yesterday - which was more of a foul than this one - was a dive to you  :lmao
Correct.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12702 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:26:04 pm
It'd be a travesty for international football if this France side won back-to-back World Cups. I don't think i've ever seen them actually play well. Entirely rely on fast counters.

They are as deserving as anyone else. Let's face it, these aren't exactly halcyon days for international football.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12703 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm
Nasty that from Hernandez
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12704 on: Today at 03:27:38 pm
This guy is the Polish version of Lahoz. All about him. It's Argentina's.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12705 on: Today at 03:27:39 pm
Let the shithousery begin. How anyone can want these cheating twats to win is beyond me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12706 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
The shithousery is gonna be off the scale now
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12707 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm
Foul by Messi, given to Messi
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12708 on: Today at 03:27:44 pm
Needs to go for a HIA
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12709 on: Today at 03:27:46 pm
State of that play acting.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12710 on: Today at 03:27:55 pm
70 minutes of Argies rolling on the floor unless France can get one back quickly.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12711 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm
Argies spending most of the game on the floor.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12712 on: Today at 03:28:11 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:24:48 pm
Love Messi but hes been given a pen every game . 5 now , its like the lets give Messi a World Cup tour . Dont think any of the 5 were actually pens
Lol at someone who didn't think the Croatia keeper wiping out Alvarez wasn't a penalty
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12713 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:27:39 pm
Let the shithousery begin. How anyone can want these cheating twats to win is beyond me

There is that. The ref has been totally biased so far, but France being the victim of it is hilarious
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12714 on: Today at 03:28:28 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 03:26:04 pm
It'd be a travesty for international football if this France side won back-to-back World Cups. I don't think i've ever seen them actually play well. Entirely rely on fast counters.

Why?  That's all what international football is these days.  Who's been better?  The underachieving Germans?  Non-existent Italians?  The Spanish?  The Brazilians who are relying on Richarlison and Antony?

The "Harry" combo with Maguire and Kane?

Roberto Martinez's Belgium?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12715 on: Today at 03:28:30 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Foul by Messi, given to Messi
Cant understand that bizarre call by the ref
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12716 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm
Going to be a terrible game now as the Argies fall at every opportunity and shithouse it
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12717 on: Today at 03:28:34 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:27:38 pm
This guy is the Polish version of Lahoz. All about him. It's Argentina's.

Hes been spot on so far bar the Giroud foul.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12718 on: Today at 03:28:35 pm
Hes got a red ear
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #12719 on: Today at 03:29:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Foul by Messi, given to Messi

Eh? Hernandez kneed him in the ribs. Shouldve been a booking for Hernandez
