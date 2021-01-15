If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Was it really a Pen?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Ankle tap plus push, looked a pen to me.
He tapped his own ankle.
Not a deserved penalty, but a deserved lead. France have been shite. Especially in defense.
It'd be a travesty for international football if this France side won back-to-back World Cups. I don't think i've ever seen them actually play well. Entirely rely on fast counters.
I think the French bloke's knee or shin tapped his ankle - you know when you are too close.
Yet the foul on Gvardiol yesterday - which was more of a foul than this one - was a dive to you
Crosby Nick never fails.
Love Messi but hes been given a pen every game . 5 now , its like the lets give Messi a World Cup tour . Dont think any of the 5 were actually pens
Let the shithousery begin. How anyone can want these cheating twats to win is beyond me
Foul by Messi, given to Messi
This guy is the Polish version of Lahoz. All about him. It's Argentina's.
