Would love Argentina to win it but it's got to be France hasn't it?
Argentina are too emotional and that rarely works in a final. But 2018 final esque with the way we were then compared to a dogged, experienced Madrid team. The French are cool, composed, ruthless with all the know-how necessary to get through whatevers thrown at them.
If I was a betting man I'd say 2 nil France, first goal early second half, Argentina lose their heads chasing it, man sent off and then done on the counter late on.