I'm with you, that's the first thing I've seen of this world cup and its reinforced why I dont recognise this sport anymore. The commentators saying it's as clear a penalty as you will see is absolutely staggering for what is and always was a dive.



There was contact so it's ridiculous for you to say he dived. Fair enough you think it wasn't enough for a penalty but a dive it was most certainly not.



This is an example of what Nitramdorf was talking about here I think, the way the word dive has been redefined over the years. It used to be that any form of embellishment was called a dive - if the contact wasn't enough to knock a player to ground but he hit the deck anyway it was a dive. Now the word dive only seems to be used for the most egregious of cases where there was no contact at all.The trouble is that the embellishment kind of dive gets rewarded by referees all the time with free kicks and penalties while players who are honest and stay on their feet get ignored. I don't even blame referees for this all that much, they're on a hiding to nothing when almost every player is seemingly out to con them. It's a huge problem for football that other sports don't seem to suffer from nearly as much but it's become so normalised that there's very little appetite to address it.