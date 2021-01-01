« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 209522 times)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:35:49 pm
I thought it was a dive after minimal contact.

You wouldn't be saying that if Mo was on the receiving end of that.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm
You wouldn't be saying that if Mo was on the receiving end of that.
The 'foul' didn't result in him falling over.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 04:38:09 pm »
Its such a clear penalty on the replay its baffling what the var team are doing there s no even any reason for them to be corrupt it must just be insane level of incompetence
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12523 on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 pm »
Getting a bit spicy this. Thats what happens when officials get so much wrong and players get frustrated.

A few club managers watching through their fingers I suspect.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12524 on: Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm
The 'foul' didn't result in him falling over.

Does it matter? He was fouled and whether he fell over or not is irrelevant. He was running at speed in the penalty area and the slightest contact could trip you up there.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12525 on: Yesterday at 04:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:39:16 pm
Does it matter? He was fouled and whether he fell over or not is irrelevant. He was running at speed in the penalty area and the slightest contact could trip you up there.
He did a really shit dive dragging his right leg along for some reason.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12526 on: Yesterday at 04:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:41:18 pm
He did a really shit dive dragging his right leg along for some reason.

The refereeing is incredibly inconsistent yet again. Messi and Ronaldo got penalties for way way less than that. Reviewed by VAR as well. This one was either not reviewed or reviewed and deemed not a penalty which is ridiculous.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12527 on: Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm
The 'foul' didn't result in him falling over.

I'm with you, that's the first thing I've seen of this world cup and its reinforced why I dont recognise this sport anymore. The commentators saying it's as clear a penalty as you will see is absolutely staggering for what is and always was a dive.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12528 on: Yesterday at 04:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm
You wouldn't be saying that if Mo was on the receiving end of that.
Mo would have got a shot in there instead of diving.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12529 on: Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:45:17 pm
Mo would have got a shot in there instead of diving.

There was contact so it's ridiculous for you to say he dived. Fair enough you think it wasn't enough for a penalty but a dive it was most certainly not.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12530 on: Yesterday at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm
I'm with you, that's the first thing I've seen of this world cup and its reinforced why I dont recognise this sport anymore. The commentators saying it's as clear a penalty as you will see is absolutely staggering for what is and always was a dive.
I thought, in real time on the normal camera, that it looked like a pen, but all the other angles seemed to say otherwise if you could ignore the  commentary.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12531 on: Yesterday at 04:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm
There was contact so it's ridiculous for you to say he dived. Fair enough you think it wasn't enough for a penalty but a dive it was most certainly not.
Couldn't disagree more. Hey-ho.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12532 on: Yesterday at 04:51:22 pm »
This ref is unbelievable. As in horrible.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12533 on: Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm »
Hes kicked his leg away. I honestly cant believe this is a debate. Seems if players dont fall in a satisfactory way people arent convinced.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12534 on: Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:51:22 pm
This ref is unbelievable. As in horrible.

Yeah, he was horrific. As in incompetent. But the better team won so congratulations to Croatia.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12535 on: Yesterday at 04:57:47 pm »
Good game. Love the way Morocco play as they have some very good players who are good on the ball. I like the look of Ounahi.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12536 on: Yesterday at 04:58:23 pm »
I really hope we see Modric at Euro 2024. Don't think he'd miss a beat.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12537 on: Yesterday at 05:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:58:23 pm
I really hope we see Modric at Euro 2024. Don't think he'd miss a beat.

In football years he needs a bus pass.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12538 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm »
Tell those 2 teams this match doesnt matter
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12539 on: Today at 12:12:40 am »
A round of applause for anyone who can remember who finished 3rd in the last 5 world cups
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12540 on: Today at 12:32:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:12:40 am
A round of applause for anyone who can remember who finished 3rd in the last 5 world cups

Belgium
Netherlands
Germany
Germany
Turkey
Croatia
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12541 on: Today at 12:41:02 am »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 12:32:22 am
Belgium
Netherlands
Germany
Germany
Turkey
Croatia


 :wellin  And I assume you didn't need to google that, if so you are a true WC Egghead
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12542 on: Today at 12:44:19 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:41:02 am

 :wellin  And I assume you didn't need to google that, if so you are a true WC Egghead

I could have named 4 of those anyway, but I heard them all on a podcast this week :D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12543 on: Today at 12:52:40 am »
After a week of soul searching and agony Southgate has decided he can go on until at least December 2024

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/17/gareth-southgate-to-continue-as-england-manager-after-world-cup-exit

Im sure the £10M wages  helped his thinking  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12544 on: Today at 04:42:39 am »
Looks like a lot of people (not necessarily on here) want Argentina and Messi to win, so I'll be cheering on France tonight.

Finally, just 4 more days till real football returns.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12545 on: Today at 05:02:31 am »
Also here's a weird stat I saw that I'm too lazy to look up-- apparently Bayern and Inter have had at least one player each in every World Cup final since 1982
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12546 on: Today at 05:17:12 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:42:39 am
Looks like a lot of people (not necessarily on here) want Argentina and Messi to win, so I'll be cheering on France tonight.

Finally, just 4 more days till real football returns.

Im in the Messi camp, he deserves a World Cup win to end his career. But its not something that Im too bothered about as its not really proper football
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12547 on: Today at 05:32:32 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm
I'm with you, that's the first thing I've seen of this world cup and its reinforced why I dont recognise this sport anymore. The commentators saying it's as clear a penalty as you will see is absolutely staggering for what is and always was a dive.
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:47:09 pm
There was contact so it's ridiculous for you to say he dived. Fair enough you think it wasn't enough for a penalty but a dive it was most certainly not.

This is an example of what Nitramdorf was talking about here I think, the way the word dive has been redefined over the years. It used to be that any form of embellishment was called a dive - if the contact wasn't enough to knock a player to ground but he hit the deck anyway it was a dive. Now the word dive only seems to be used for the most egregious of cases where there was no contact at all.

The trouble is that the embellishment kind of dive gets rewarded by referees all the time with free kicks and penalties while players who are honest and stay on their feet get ignored. I don't even blame referees for this all that much, they're on a hiding to nothing when almost every player is seemingly out to con them. It's a huge problem for football that other sports don't seem to suffer from nearly as much but it's become so normalised that there's very little appetite to address it.
