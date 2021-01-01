I thought it was a dive after minimal contact.
You wouldn't be saying that if Mo was on the receiving end of that.
The 'foul' didn't result in him falling over.
Does it matter? He was fouled and whether he fell over or not is irrelevant. He was running at speed in the penalty area and the slightest contact could trip you up there.
He did a really shit dive dragging his right leg along for some reason.
Mo would have got a shot in there instead of diving.
I'm with you, that's the first thing I've seen of this world cup and its reinforced why I dont recognise this sport anymore. The commentators saying it's as clear a penalty as you will see is absolutely staggering for what is and always was a dive.
There was contact so it's ridiculous for you to say he dived. Fair enough you think it wasn't enough for a penalty but a dive it was most certainly not.
This ref is unbelievable. As in horrible.
I really hope we see Modric at Euro 2024. Don't think he'd miss a beat.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
