« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313] 314   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 208524 times)

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,589
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12480 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
Think of the best number 9 now, Batistuta was better.

Play him at his prime in the City team instead of Haaland, and he'd be putting the latter's numbers to shame.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,043
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12481 on: Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 03:54:06 am
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
A lot of romantic hype after your post.
He was very good, but not the combination of Pele and Lewandowski some on here are making him sound like.  ;D
Logged

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12482 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
To be honest I thought they were all on about the guy who taught David Batty and were just spelling it funny
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,752
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12483 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 03:52:24 pm
'France camp in chaos with Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate latest to be hit by virus':-
Gah, thats not good. Its all very well it working out for Messi but you dont want the final to be a non-event, like 1998.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,589
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12484 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Yesterday at 10:13:03 pm
A lot of romantic hype after your post.
He was very good, but not the combination of Pele and Lewandowski some on here are making him sound like.  ;D
He was way better than Lewandowski is, was and will ever be.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,906
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12485 on: Today at 01:25:20 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Gah, thats not good. Its all very well it working out for Messi but you dont want the final to be a non-event, like 1998.


Oh, I don't know, some people do
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12486 on: Today at 05:20:13 am »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
Gah, thats not good. Its all very well it working out for Messi but you dont want the final to be a non-event, like 1998.

Not like France would be forced into play Rodri at CB. Theyd have Kounde, Saliba and Pavard who can play there. Pavard and Saliba are short of match practice but theyre top operators.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12487 on: Today at 02:03:07 pm »

Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,682
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12488 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm »

Apologies if already posted - haven't been in this thread much during the World Cup...


'English TV crew 'stunned' as FIFA denied four requests to show crucial World Cup image':-

FIFA faced criticism for their coverage of a crunch match that ultimately saw Germany sent packing.

www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1708491/world-cup-english-tv-crew-fifa-spain-vs-japan-qatar


'An English TV crew were reportedly left staggered after being told by FIFA not to publish clarifying images of Japan's winner over Spain at the World Cup, leaving millions of viewers in the dark. The global football governing body instead published the images themselves a day after the final whistle, which confirmed Germany's exit from Qatar.'

&

'Japan's win wasn't without controversy, either, as Ao Tanaka's winner was called into question due to the ball appearing to go out of play beforehand.

An image went viral on social media which showed green grass between the bottom of the ball and the touchline, suggesting that a goal-kick should have been given.

However, a birds-eye view of the ball showed that it just about stayed in play and Germany's exit from the tournament was justified. Still, those watching on were left blind until the day afterwards, when FIFA finally published the clarifying images.'



Weird that FIFA waited 18 hours before showing us footage we'd all seen anyway - instead of footage available at the time. Lack of respect and care for the match-going fans and also TV audience.


« Last Edit: Today at 03:15:19 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,227
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12489 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm »
Quote
Ibrahima Konate is fit for the World Cup final. [@lequipe]
Logged

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,043
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12490 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Team Ibou is back on! Dont let us down Deschamps.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12491 on: Today at 02:50:55 pm »
Sosa in Klinsmanns Team of the Tournament. I must be watching football wrong.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,288
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12492 on: Today at 02:55:14 pm »
Time for the highest profile dead rubber game in football and possibly sport full stop 
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12493 on: Today at 02:57:41 pm »
Moroccan national anthem is boss!!  8)
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,058
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12494 on: Today at 03:05:02 pm »
Imagine if England had taken Frances route to the final.

Denmark
Australia
Tunisia
Poland
England (terrible according to many on here)
Morocco

:lmao they would have been getting called all sorts.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,058
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12495 on: Today at 03:07:11 pm »
That was a great freekick set up!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,043
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12496 on: Today at 03:07:23 pm »
Gvardiol puts croatia in the lead, good header! Although he was free as a bird!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,337
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12497 on: Today at 03:07:30 pm »
Great header
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12498 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm »
Wonderfully worked goal by Croatia 1-0
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12499 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Cracking header, his price keeps rising.
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,058
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12500 on: Today at 03:08:41 pm »
This could be a fun game! 1-1 already
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,043
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12501 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm »
1-1  ;D

3rd/4th games are usually quite good I think!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,393
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12502 on: Today at 03:08:47 pm »
Hahahah could be boss this.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12503 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
This is looking like a good game  ;D
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,337
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12504 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Entertaining opening
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Looking for an alcohol-fuelled sixsome with Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg and Al 666. Any takers?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12505 on: Today at 03:09:25 pm »
What the hell do I watch here? Hahhahaha. Boss that.  ;D
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12506 on: Today at 03:09:30 pm »
Poorly defended goal by Croatia 1-1
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,341
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12507 on: Today at 03:32:41 pm »
I want Morocco to win it although both deserved it and did great.
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,563
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
2-1 Orić..lovely curl on that.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,405
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 03:43:29 pm »
That was a cross to the back post that went in
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,950
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 03:44:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 03:43:29 pm
That was a cross to the back post that went in

Bollocks. He knew exactly what he was doing there.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,159
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 03:52:01 pm »
Good first half.

Morocco fans are fantastic.
Logged
#JFT97

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,405
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12512 on: Today at 04:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 03:44:25 pm
Bollocks. He knew exactly what he was doing there.
He did indeed, chipping it to the back post for a header ;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,950
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12513 on: Today at 04:12:18 pm »
Morocco all over the place here, they should be 3-1 down already
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,058
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12514 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm »
Been fairly boring this after an exciting start. Both teams probably tired and a bit unorganised from changes.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,405
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12515 on: Today at 04:34:29 pm »
It was a penalty

But he threw himself over and he didnt need to p, so I dont have that much sympathy
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • Legacy fan
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12516 on: Today at 04:34:36 pm »
Erm, thats a penalty isnt it?
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,950
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12517 on: Today at 04:34:51 pm »
That was a stonewall penalty for Croatia.

What the fuck is VAR doing then?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,937
  • Legacy fan
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12518 on: Today at 04:35:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 04:34:29 pm
It was a penalty

But he threw himself over and he didnt need to p, so I dont have that much sympathy
Agree but if var cant see that then its an absolutely redundant process.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,328
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12519 on: Today at 04:35:49 pm »
I thought it was a dive after minimal contact.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313] 314   Go Up
« previous next »
 