World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Apparently it's made up. Marca claimed that he had made a full recovery from his injury and would fly out to be with the French squad before the final but a French journalist has rubbished it.

I suppose if that was even the case he probably still wouldn't play so it's all nonsense.
Its so strange that they put him in the squad though - iirc he was ruled out quite a bit before the tourney started so they couldve replaced him if there was never any intention of using him at all.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Its so strange that they put him in the squad though - iirc he was ruled out quite a bit before the tourney started so they couldve replaced him if there was never any intention of using him at all.

He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Fuck Messi cementing his greatness the classless POS that he is.

Team Ibou!
Please dont hold back on how you feel about him, tell us how you really feel :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?
Youre right, it turns out he was only ruled out the day before the World Cup started, I thought it was a week or so beforehand.  Could still have replaced him, but Deschamps preferred to have just 25 players so left the squad as it was, and hes still in in it.  Its an intriguing possibility - would be pretty cool if he sashays on for the last ten minutes and bangs in a hat trick.  I suppose hell be entitled to a medal regardless.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
yeh.... his quick feet

once these players lose their pace then they are doomed

messi on the other hand doesn't solely rely on pace

there's plenty of great players that once that pace has gone then so have they

every commentator or pundit goes on about mbappe's pace - they never mention his incredible dribbling skills or defence splitting passes

and that's because he's very good but really - quick

It was his dribbling skills, not his speed , that created the second goal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Normally I wouldn't really care who wins on Sunday but I remembered the other day I put £20 on Argentina to win, Messi golden ball and boot for something like 66/1 so I'm team Argentina now.
Hope you win that! Nice chunk of change for the electric bill over the holidays  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Fuck Messi cementing his greatness the classless POS that he is.

Team Ibou!


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iyjErADd0hg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iyjErADd0hg</a>



Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
I was a kid during that time, can't remember, but was Gabriel Batistuta really really that good?

Or it's just a hype? I believe some of the elders here must had seen him enough with your own eyes to justify it.
