He was injured in Qatar during training wasnt he?



Youre right, it turns out he was only ruled out the day before the World Cup started, I thought it was a week or so beforehand. Could still have replaced him, but Deschamps preferred to have just 25 players so left the squad as it was, and hes still in in it. Its an intriguing possibility - would be pretty cool if he sashays on for the last ten minutes and bangs in a hat trick. I suppose hell be entitled to a medal regardless.