He was injured in Qatar during training wasnít he?



Youíre right, it turns out he was only ruled out the day before the World Cup started, I thought it was a week or so beforehand. Could still have replaced him, but Deschamps preferred to have just 25 players so left the squad as it was, and heís still in in it. Itís an intriguing possibility - would be pretty cool if he sashays on for the last ten minutes and bangs in a hat trick. I suppose heíll be entitled to a medal regardless.