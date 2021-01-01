« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 202300 times)

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 09:01:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:00:34 pm
How about Enzo MOTM?

Doesnt play for us.
Logged
#JFT97

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 09:02:08 pm »
Quote from: DivisiveNewSigning on Today at 08:56:42 pm
France players begging for a yellow there. Bellends. Backing Argentina now
lol  that's all it took?  Something that the argies do on every foul, ask for a yellow? Guess you're ok with the argies falling down untouched, mocking opponents and singing racist songs in the dressing room. Good for you.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,205
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 09:02:17 pm »
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,205
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 09:02:46 pm »
I want to see Konate vs Messi. Please Deschamps!
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,509
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 09:03:43 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:58:34 pm
So who joins the elite 3 World Cups club?
I'm 8 years late complaining, but I really wish they retired the current trophy in 2014 when Germany win their 3rd trophy in the modern guise ('74, '90, 14).
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online DivisiveNewSigning

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 964
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 09:04:21 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 09:02:08 pm
lol  that's all it took?  Something that the argies do on every foul, ask for a yellow? Guess you're ok with the argies falling down untouched, mocking opponents and singing racist songs in the dressing room. Good for you.

Fucking hell, you got all that from what I said? Chill out.
Logged

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm »
Who would win - Morocco 2022 vs Turkey 2002
Logged

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,216
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 09:05:00 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,205
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 09:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Today at 09:04:37 pm
Who would win - Morocco 2022 vs Turkey 2002

Turkey 02, they had more talent.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,509
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12369 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:01:42 pm
Doesnt play for us.
You're going to feel a bit foolish when he rocks up at the Brentford game wearing the no. 24 jersey.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12370 on: Today at 09:07:37 pm »
I hadn't watched a live minute of a game until today. I watched most of the second half. Morocco looked lively, they were very unlucky not to score.

The french seemed lazy, never pressing, slow to defend and clear balls in the box. If France are one of the best teams in the WC, I'm glad I didn't waste any time on it.  :shite:
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,429
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12371 on: Today at 09:09:19 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 09:07:37 pm
I hadn't watched a live minute of a game until today. I watched most of the second half. Morocco looked lively, they were very unlucky not to score.

The french seemed lazy, never pressing, slow to defend and clear balls in the box. If France are one of the best teams in the WC, I'm glad I didn't waste any time on it.  :shite:

That game was awful. Once France got the goal they were happy to sit back and look to counter.

Bring back the proper footy next week
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,155
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12372 on: Today at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:18 pm
You're going to feel a bit foolish when he rocks up at the Brentford game wearing the no. 24 jersey.


Why? I said I want to see Konate win the World Cup as he currently plays for us. Anything wrong with what I said?
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,116
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12373 on: Today at 09:14:05 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:02:46 pm
I want to see Konate vs Messi. Please Deschamps!

I want Argentina to win so I'm hoping he plays Upemacano. 
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,740
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12374 on: Today at 09:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:18 pm
You're going to feel a bit foolish when he rocks up at the Brentford game wearing the no. 24 jersey.

A bird in the hand is better than two in the bush.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,819
  • Internet terrorist
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12375 on: Today at 09:25:48 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:01:22 pm
Unless you live in a phlegmatic hellscape of non-stop objectivity, I would imagine it is less tiresome when our fellow Liverpool supporters do it while supporting Liverpool.
Yet its fine to be a massive hypocrite by calling others out for doing something that youd happily do yourself?

Personally I dont see a problem with it at all, regardless of which teams set of supporters are doing it.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12376 on: Today at 09:28:03 pm »
Best of luck to Konate, but I want Argentina to win.

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12377 on: Today at 09:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:07:18 pm
You're going to feel a bit foolish when he rocks up at the Brentford game wearing the no. 24 jersey.


 ;D

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12378 on: Today at 09:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:14:05 pm
I want Argentina to win so I'm hoping he plays Upemacano. 
what does it have to do with Copa Americano?
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12379 on: Today at 09:30:00 pm »
Please 🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦🇲🇦 just win against Croatia. Who are such a one paced and boring team.
Logged

Online KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12380 on: Today at 09:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:14:05 pm
I want Argentina to win so I'm hoping he plays Upemacano.
Upamencano has been good this season. This agenda is getting weird. Varane is the bozo and always has been. Hes too soft to be a cb. Easily dominated.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12381 on: Today at 09:32:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:42:31 pm
Morocco, team of the tournament?
For me, yes. And whoever wins the golden boot between Messi, Mbappe and Giroud should win Player of the Tournament. Think either Alisson or Bono wins the Golden Hand for most clean sheets.
Logged

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,250
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12382 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:32:48 pm
For me, yes. And whoever wins the golden boot between Messi, Mbappe and Giroud should win Player of the Tournament. Think either Alisson or Bono wins the Golden Hand for most clean sheets.

Alisson had more desire...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12383 on: Today at 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:31:47 pm
Upamencano has been good this season. This agenda is getting weird. Varane is the bozo and always has been. Hes too soft to be a cb. Easily dominated.
Still Varane imo plays much better for France than Man Utd, it was the case for Pogba too.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,338
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12384 on: Today at 09:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:32:48 pm
For me, yes. And whoever wins the golden boot between Messi, Mbappe and Giroud should win Player of the Tournament. Think either Alisson or Bono wins the Golden Hand for most clean sheets.
Bono or Livakovic for me. Giroud could have cemented his place if he scored those chances in the 1st half.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,512
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12385 on: Today at 09:40:01 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:59:51 pm
Sorry Id rather see Konate be MOTM in the final.
They would never give it to him. Always goes to the big name player in this tournament. Messi had some excellent moments last night but he endured the first half at walking pace. Julian Alvarez won the penalty and scored two goals. How was he not MotM?
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,751
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12386 on: Today at 09:40:19 pm »
Imagine France winning another WC without Benzema   ::)
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,584
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12387 on: Today at 09:40:36 pm »
Griezmann would be the perfect center mid for Liverpool.

Been everywhere for France, every game, never stops running. Helps with defensive transitions and creates spaces and chances for his teammates, he's old but would fit in like a glove for us. Him & Messi are players of the tournament for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:15 pm by please, I have my reasons for it but... »
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,032
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12388 on: Today at 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 09:31:47 pm
Upamencano has been good this season. This agenda is getting weird. Varane is the bozo and always has been. Hes too soft to be a cb. Easily dominated.

Not seen Upamencano much in the league this season, but just watching him for France he makes a couple rash plays each game - probably made about 3 vs England, but thats how he always has been.  Good passer, and when hes on the ball, but not that great youd forfeit the defensive issues - if there is better available.

His problem is how he gets caught out so much, then has to try and recover and often doesn't do it very well.  There is no agenda, hes just not that great a defender - he never has been.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,040
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #12389 on: Today at 09:44:18 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 09:09:19 pm
That game was awful. Once France got the goal they were happy to sit back and look to counter.

Bring back the proper footy next week
I guess early goal set the tone, but I wasn't impressed by France's defensive effort. Looked like they weren't even trying hard in the half that I saw.
Won't be watching, but f**k the argies. Hope France wins it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 305 306 307 308 309 [310]   Go Up
« previous next »
 