« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 191374 times)

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,188
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 08:45:51 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 08:27:18 am

Could see that to be honest.

Kane has a better goals to game ratio and is his countries joint top scorer. Zero silverware for winning.


Giroud has a good goal scoring rate in three major leagues, is his countries top scorer, has long had the knack of stepping up in big games and along the way has in his pocket medals for winning the French league, the Italian league, four FA cups, One Champions league, one Europa League, one World cup (so far)
It's not even close IMO, even though Kane is a slightly better player.
Harry hasn't won anything and never left his home.
Giroud has won almost everything.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,430
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 08:59:59 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:17 am
Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.
At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.

No idea by whom - Kane is a far better player
 
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,475
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 09:05:17 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:34:17 am
Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.

At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.

Yeah I'd agree with that. Giroud looked like he might end up wasting his career but he's won some big trophies finally in the last four years at club and international level, record scored for France now. But if Kane does the same and leaves the dud club he's at he might end up doing the same so you never know.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 