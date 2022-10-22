Could see that to be honest.
Kane has a better goals to game ratio and is his countries joint top scorer. Zero silverware for winning.
Giroud has a good goal scoring rate in three major leagues, is his countries top scorer, has long had the knack of stepping up in big games and along the way has in his pocket medals for winning the French league, the Italian league, four FA cups, One Champions league, one Europa League, one World cup (so far)
It's not even close IMO, even though Kane is a slightly better player.
Harry hasn't won anything and never left his home.
Giroud has won almost everything.