Anyone else think all this moaning about the referee shows the sheer entitlement of both the players and fans of certain clubs?



The Saka incident was a foul. When it wasnt given though I just accepted it. I feel like Liverpool have been on the receiving end of some truly horrific calls recently so something like that just doesnt seem like a big deal.



Dont get me started on the Kane foul. Regardless of whether or not it could even be brought back, I was surrounded by fans going crazy at the idea that the referee hadnt immediately blown. Again, Im used to watching Salah get nothing for far worse challenges, it didnt seem like a big deal.



Then we have someone like Maguire coming out slating the referee? Shows me hes used to playing for a team that gets their own way. However this wasnt a Premier League game. It wasnt an English referee. He wasnt playing for Manchester United. Things go against you, deal with it.