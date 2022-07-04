« previous next »
Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 190969 times)

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11640 on: Yesterday at 12:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
How much does Southgate earn, though?  I doubt its anywhere near what the top coaches can pick up in the club game.  Tuchels not going to be interested in that.  Italy are the only country I can think of who have been employing guys near the top of their game in recent years.

So youd be looking at a mid-range coach, ie a Southgate type, or a retirement coach, which has the problem of usually being out-of-date.  Of the latter category, van Gaal presumably wouldnt be interested or wanted.  Bielsa would be interesting, but hes so not an FA man.  Southgate might actually be as good as it would realistically get?

If you believe google then he earns more than pretty much every club manager apart from the real, real top ones.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline GBF

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11641 on: Yesterday at 12:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
How much does Southgate earn, though?  I doubt its anywhere near what the top coaches can pick up in the club game.  Tuchels not going to be interested in that.  Italy are the only country I can think of who have been employing guys near the top of their game in recent years.

So youd be looking at a mid-range coach, ie a Southgate type, or a retirement coach, which has the problem of usually being out-of-date.  Of the latter category, van Gaal presumably wouldnt be interested or wanted.  Bielsa would be interesting, but hes so not an FA man.  Southgate might actually be as good as it would realistically get?

https://financefootball.com/2022/07/04/best-paid-head-coaches-in-2022-fifa-world-cup/

Offline Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11642 on: Yesterday at 01:46:20 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 12:39:24 pm
If you believe google then he earns more than pretty much every club manager apart from the real, real top ones.
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 12:55:25 pm
https://financefootball.com/2022/07/04/best-paid-head-coaches-in-2022-fifa-world-cup/
Uh, okay. Thats daft then. I suppose in fairness hell have a ton of development duties that we dont know about, but still.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11643 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 12:37:52 pm
How much does Southgate earn, though?  I doubt its anywhere near what the top coaches can pick up in the club game.  Tuchels not going to be interested in that.  Italy are the only country I can think of who have been employing guys near the top of their game in recent years.

So youd be looking at a mid-range coach, ie a Southgate type, or a retirement coach, which has the problem of usually being out-of-date.  Of the latter category, van Gaal presumably wouldnt be interested or wanted.  Bielsa would be interesting, but hes so not an FA man.  Southgate might actually be as good as it would realistically get?

I don't know if he would even be offered it, but someone said to me he announced on telly he would take the job (basically because he really wants to stay in England but has to leave by end of January unless he gets a job)
Offline Iska

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11644 on: Yesterday at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm
I don't know if he would even be offered it, but someone said to me he announced on telly he would take the job (basically because he really wants to stay in England but has to leave by end of January unless he gets a job)
Haha. He could help out at Tescos.
Offline Dr Stu-Pid

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11645 on: Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm »
I'm curious to see if the people on here that think England dominated the game against France also think that Spurs dominated the CL final against us in 2019? It's easy to have the lion's share of possession and shots when you are behind in a game and the opposition are willing to let you have the ball, which was the case for the vast majority of the match for France. For the 40 minutes that the game was level I thought that France created more chances and had the better of the play.
Offline GBF

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11646 on: Yesterday at 03:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm
I'm curious to see if the people on here that think England dominated the game against France also think that Spurs dominated the CL final against us in 2019? It's easy to have the lion's share of possession and shots when you are behind in a game and the opposition are willing to let you have the ball, which was the case for the vast majority of the match for France. For the 40 minutes that the game was level I thought that France created more chances and had the better of the play.

England played like Spurs -> all theatre but dont go for the kill
France played like Real Madrid -> know how to kill a team's momentum in 1 blow
Offline JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11647 on: Yesterday at 03:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm
I'm curious to see if the people on here that think England dominated the game against France also think that Spurs dominated the CL final against us in 2019? It's easy to have the lion's share of possession and shots when you are behind in a game and the opposition are willing to let you have the ball, which was the case for the vast majority of the match for France. For the 40 minutes that the game was level I thought that France created more chances and had the better of the play.


France created roughly 1 xg on 8 shots  their first goal is a low quality chance that should be saved, their winner deflected off a centre backs shoulder. They were pretty ineffectual in attack but okay  thought they were a mess defensively and got away with one 
Offline Coolie High

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11648 on: Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm »
Quote from: GBF on Yesterday at 03:24:12 pm
England played like Spurs -> all theatre but dont go for the kill
France played like Real Madrid -> know how to kill a team's momentum in 1 blow

Or you could say they played like us in our last CL final.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11649 on: Yesterday at 04:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
Or you could say they played like us in our last CL final.

Yup, was the one I thought of. And much like us in that game we were the better team but I don't think we were particularly unlucky - we didn't finish well, we didn't take advantage of being on top.

England were the better team but didn't deserve to win
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11650 on: Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
Or you could say they played like us in our last CL final.

Who? England?  ;D

Courtois had a worldie against us, Lloris I dont remember really having a save to make against England. Very, very big difference.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11651 on: Yesterday at 04:23:09 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 08:26:58 am
Why does he even mention this. It wasn't the ref that lost them the match, they managed to do that succesfully on their own. Crying because you can't win without favourable decisions by the ref speaks of a loser mentality.

And when they come up against decent sides (i.e. sides they can't just roll over) they're entirely reliant on set pieces. Southgate is such a basic coach.
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11652 on: Yesterday at 04:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm
I don't know if he would even be offered it, but someone said to me he announced on telly he would take the job (basically because he really wants to stay in England but has to leave by end of January unless he gets a job)

The joys of Brexit.

Thye English media will only allow an English manager anyway, so he has no chance

Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Yesterday at 04:23:09 pm
And when they come up against decent sides (i.e. sides they can't just roll over) they're entirely reliant on set pieces. Southgate is such a basic coach.

OK against the cannon fodder, useless against the better teams.
Offline JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11653 on: Yesterday at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 04:06:29 pm
Lloris I dont remember really having a save to make against England.

He made 6 (Including a top class 1 on 1 vs Kane)
Offline thaddeus

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11654 on: Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:43:46 am

Classic Eng-er-land, that.  Get awarded two penalties and still moan about the referee  ::)

I didn't see it live but from the footage on Twatter if France had been given a penalty for a shoulder barge for a ball that was six feet above the head of the receiving player then there'd have been a national outcry.

As usual the England defeat has flushed out all the nasty nationalists.  People bringing up WW2 again, the old lines still going strong nearly 70 years since the war ended.  I remember similar after Italy beat England with some poor bloke trying to reason with a mum and young son that were ranting and raving about the "cheating" Italians.

Still, we'll always have the memories of when England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal (and drew with the USA!).  Glory days.
Offline JackWard33

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11655 on: Yesterday at 04:47:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
Classic Eng-er-land, that.  Get awarded two penalties and still moan about the referee  ::)

I didn't see it live but from the footage on Twatter if France had been given a penalty for a shoulder barge for a ball that was six feet above the head of the receiving player then there'd have been a national outcry.


What's the position of the ball got to do with whether its a penalty or not?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11656 on: Yesterday at 04:52:17 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:43:46 am


Is he talking about the Fench here or himself in every fucking game the useless lumps plays (badly) in?

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:47:46 pm
What's the position of the ball got to do with whether its a penalty or not?


It doesn't, but imagine the outcry if slabhead had done that to Mbappe and the French rightly got given a penalty. The media would be going mental
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11657 on: Yesterday at 04:53:10 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:44:42 pm
Classic Eng-er-land, that.  Get awarded two penalties and still moan about the referee  ::)

I didn't see it live but from the footage on Twatter if France had been given a penalty for a shoulder barge for a ball that was six feet above the head of the receiving player then there'd have been a national outcry.

As usual the England defeat has flushed out all the nasty nationalists.  People bringing up WW2 again, the old lines still going strong nearly 70 years since the war ended.  I remember similar after Italy beat England with some poor bloke trying to reason with a mum and young son that were ranting and raving about the "cheating" Italians.

Still, we'll always have the memories of when England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal (and drew with the USA!).  Glory days.

The rest is probably spot on .....but I really dont get the mindset of the bit in bold, at all. If you get given two stonewall penalties in a game where loads of 50/50 decisions, at best, go against you then the referee hasn't favoured you.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11658 on: Yesterday at 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:04:25 am
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.


Yes,Mount would've needed to be in control of the ball for it to be a red.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11659 on: Yesterday at 06:57:53 pm »
Almost as if England's gameplan was to go down at every chance, hope to get France players booked and to launch set plays at Maguire's head.
Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11660 on: Yesterday at 07:02:40 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 10:04:25 am
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.

People bigging up France like they're some great side but they were there for the taking and never truly convince. Obviously Mbappe can destroy you if he's on it which he wasn't and was kept quiet. Defensively they're poor and Kante a key miss in midfield.

France slightly edged a typically cagey first half (Southgate V Deschamps) but neither side did much. England at 1-0 down had a go and France couldn't handle it. They equalised and then just reverted to type. France then scored and England came out again and got the pen but were deflated after missing it. Grealish should have been on earlier along with Trent and Rashford/Maddison with Saka kept on. The changes were awful.
Offline jepovic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11661 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:43:46 am

That picture could get a very different and more accurate meaning by cropping it after the first line
Offline GBF

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11662 on: Yesterday at 08:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
Or you could say they played like us in our last CL final.

it is easier to say someone else :D
Offline Alf

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11663 on: Yesterday at 10:38:09 pm »
I thought the referee of the England-France game was awful, however other than Kane's deflected shot & the one from Bellingham which Lloris punched over the bar. I can't remember him having any saves to make. Southgate has them punching their weight in terms of flat track bullying & beating sides they're expected to beat, but when it comes to beating better sides I don't think he's got the ability to change personnel & formations during a game to do so.
Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11664 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm
That picture could get a very different and more accurate meaning by cropping it after the first line

Offline Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11665 on: Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 11:47:34 am
At the same time, its easy to say England should just get a better tactical manager, but who? If they make a poo appointment they could find themselves slipping down the pile a bit.
Think Alex Ferguson has retired from management, mate
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:53:26 am
Ive just watched the england game back as I was convinced I saw it at they one in the pub

That was a Maguire own goal. Ive slowed it and paused it does not touch Giroud

Dont think anyone will be interested on either side in looking at that tho.


Has Christiano not claimed it yet, in desperation as his last ever WC goal
Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 12:41:24 am »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Think Alex Ferguson has retired from management, mate

Hard burden for him to shoulder...
Offline S Club 7's Xmas Reunion Live DVD Box Set

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11668 on: Today at 12:42:31 am »
Anyone else think all this moaning about the referee shows the sheer entitlement of both the players and fans of certain clubs?

The Saka incident was a foul. When it wasnt given though I just accepted it. I feel like Liverpool have been on the receiving end of some truly horrific calls recently so something like that just doesnt seem like a big deal.

Dont get me started on the Kane foul. Regardless of whether or not it could even be brought back, I was surrounded by fans going crazy at the idea that the referee hadnt immediately blown. Again, Im used to watching Salah get nothing for far worse challenges, it didnt seem like a big deal.

Then we have someone like Maguire coming out slating the referee? Shows me hes used to playing for a team that gets their own way. However this wasnt a Premier League game. It wasnt an English referee. He wasnt playing for Manchester United. Things go against you, deal with it.
Offline kavah

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11669 on: Today at 12:48:52 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm
I'm curious to see if the people on here that think England dominated the game against France also think that Spurs dominated the CL final against us in 2019? It's easy to have the lion's share of possession and shots when you are behind in a game and the opposition are willing to let you have the ball, which was the case for the vast majority of the match for France. For the 40 minutes that the game was level I thought that France created more chances and had the better of the play.

I agree with you and not the reports or podcasts I've picked up on (BBC and Guardian).
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11670 on: Today at 01:03:00 am »
Harry Kane had full possession with only the goalie to beat and he still fluffed it, football is about goals and winning as AC Milan will back up after 2005 (and us in 2007)
Offline gravey101

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11671 on: Today at 01:07:58 am »
I think Southgate needs an assistant he can trust and who would complement the areas he is weaker in (in game tactics, picking favorites) and that he would listen to at key moments.
Offline farawayred

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11672 on: Today at 01:32:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:00 am
Harry Kane had full possession with only the goalie to beat and he still fluffed it, football is about goals and winning as AC Milan will back up after 2005 (and us in 2007)
Us losing to Sao Paulo was the greatest example of that. Wasn't it 23 shots on goal to 1? Well, the 1>23 math has room in football.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11673 on: Today at 01:32:24 am »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:38:09 pm
I thought the referee of the England-France game was awful, however other than Kane's deflected shot & the one from Bellingham which Lloris punched over the bar. I can't remember him having any saves to make. Southgate has them punching their weight in terms of flat track bullying & beating sides they're expected to beat, but when it comes to beating better sides I don't think he's got the ability to change personnel & formations during a game to do so.

Second Captains brought up something interesting similar to that point. Giroud scored and Southgate stuck with the same subs he intended to make prior to the goal, as if those subs were an automatic preset for those minutes. Other managers would have adjusted to the situation, he didn't
Offline The North Bank

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11674 on: Today at 03:34:17 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:48:52 am
I agree with you and not the reports or podcasts I've picked up on (BBC and Guardian).

Cant compare the two, you were never not in the lead or not in control against Spurs. England had 2 penalties. Spurs hardly had 2 shots. The only common thing is both faced the lad that disappears in big games.
At the end of their careers Giroud will be rated higher than Kane.
