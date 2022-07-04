Classic Eng-er-land, that. Get awarded two penalties and still moan about the referee
I didn't see it live but from the footage on Twatter if France had been given a penalty for a shoulder barge for a ball that was six feet above the head of the receiving player then there'd have been a national outcry.
As usual the England defeat has flushed out all the nasty nationalists. People bringing up WW2 again, the old lines still going strong nearly 70 years since the war ended. I remember similar after Italy beat England with some poor bloke trying to reason with a mum and young son that were ranting and raving about the "cheating" Italians.
Still, we'll always have the memories of when England beat Iran, Wales and Senegal (and drew with the USA!). Glory days.