Anyone else think all this moaning about the referee shows the sheer entitlement of both the players and fans of certain clubs?



The Saka incident was a foul. When it wasn’t given though I just accepted it. I feel like Liverpool have been on the receiving end of some truly horrific calls recently so something like that just doesn’t seem like a big deal.



Don’t get me started on the Kane foul. Regardless of whether or not it could even be brought back, I was surrounded by fans going crazy at the idea that the referee hadn’t immediately blown. Again, I’m used to watching Salah get nothing for far worse challenges, it didn’t seem like a big deal.



Then we have someone like Maguire coming out slating the referee? Shows me he’s used to playing for a team that gets their own way. However this wasn’t a Premier League game. It wasn’t an English referee. He wasn’t playing for Manchester United. Things go against you, deal with it.