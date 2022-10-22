

Heres the thing with the golden (shower) generation of 2002-2010. Many of them made their names off the back of Premier League hype and being surrounded by outstanding foreign players. Ill never be convinced that Lampard was a world class player for example. Aside from 2004 where we were exciting till Rooney got crocked, the other tournaments were marked by turgid, uncreative performances where we barely generated a chance when going out. Brazil in 2002, Portugal in 2006, DNQ in 2008, Germany in 2010. We were utterly dominated by all those sides. We also had seasoned foreign managers in that time in Ericsson and Capello so its not a little Englander thing.



Compared to those performances I thought England did pretty well on Saturday and took France on toe to toe. We were marginally better than them and lost due to fine margins. A top class keeper saves their first goal and their second goal was a glanced header that went the other way off Maguire. And of course we missed the penalty. So, yes, we werent ready to win the tournament but we were a damn sight closer than any England side since 1990.



As for Southgate who looks to be walking, I know its trendy to say hes limited and sh*t but at least he got us playing as a team and arguably greater than the sum of our parts. Obviously hes not at elite level but international sides cant afford those managers with all the money sloshing around the PL. Ill bet good money his replacement is worse.