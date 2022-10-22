« previous next »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11600 on: Today at 09:34:26 am »
Two things can be true at the same time. Considering how much of the play England had, they probably should have scored in open play. But....the referee was also absolutely shocking. The expected goals were 2.36-1.08, England had twice as many shots and dominant in every attacking stat (shots, big chances, corners etc), hit the post, missed a pen. So I'm honestly not really sure where this narrative is coming from that England didn't create anything and France did. I'm pretty sure no-one here is going to lose any sleep over England losing a WC game, but its churlish to suggest that the referee didn't play a big part in them not winning that game
Agreed, on England were dominant and it was a strong display. But personally I think when you were given TWO penalties and still couldn't win, there's not much to complain I believe.

It's like when I'm wearing my red tinted glass and watching Liverpool (let's say against United or City), then IF we are given two penalties and still lose, I swear God I won't say much.

Again, there's nothing wrong with what you said though, I agree mostly with all of your points.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11601 on: Today at 09:37:36 am »
2010 England had Rob Green in goal, Carragher and Upson playing at CB and they still had Heskey up front and that Gerrard and Lampard pairing that never worked.

2006 was probably England's strongest squad and they underperformed. Italy probably that bit better on paper as well.

The overall standard has dropped though. Other than France (who are missing a ton of players and have a mediocre coach) there isn't another stronger set of players than England.

When we discuss that generation we pretty much agree they underperformed while my view on the current crop is they have over performed. Only the English media / fans gave England any chance at the WC considering the poor run of form prior to the tournament. All signs prior to the WC indicated England would struggle to compete and here we are discussing their demise at the quarter finals. It was a shock Brazil, Belgium and Spain were knocked out but if you asked anyone outside the English punditry, they would have said England will only beat France if they play well and the French don't turn up. Well the French were decent at best and still good enough to beat England who again showed their form the past twelve months never warranted much hope for success at this tournament. Some of the favourites were beaten, a chance to play Morocco in a semi final of the WC awaited them and they still let that opportunity slip through their grasp. That's England to a tee as they never step up and perform to their best when the occasion requires it. Their team, squad and managerial leadership compares poorly against the better sides in the world and once the better footballing nations rebuild again you will find England's chances of success diminished again.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11602 on: Today at 09:47:52 am »
When we discuss that generation we pretty much agree they underperformed while my view on the current crop is they have over performed. Only the English media / fans gave England any chance at the WC considering the poor run of form prior to the tournament. All signs prior to the WC indicated England would struggle to compete and here we are discussing their demise at the quarter finals. It was a shock Brazil, Belgium and Spain were knocked out but if you asked anyone outside the English punditry, they would have said England will only beat France if they play well and the French don't turn up. Well the French were decent at best and still good enough to beat England who again showed their form the past twelve months never warranted much hope for success at this tournament. Some of the favourites were beaten, a chance to play Morocco in a semi final of the WC awaited them and they still let that opportunity slip through their grasp. That's England to a tee as they never step up and perform to their best when the occasion requires it. Their team, squad and managerial leadership compares poorly against the better sides in the world and once the better footballing nations rebuild again you will find England's chances of success diminished again.

Compared to the competition, this England pool are some of the best in the world.  There's no denying that, unless you have some kind of bias.  That's the point, isn't it.  One of the measures of how good a squad is, is by who they come up against.  Currently, there's not a country which you could say is head and shoulders above England.

Although we had good players back in 2002/6, we clearly didn't have the best squad.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11603 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
England needs someone like Rafa.  King of tournament football.  England had a great squad of players but the tactics were pathetic. 
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11604 on: Today at 09:55:03 am »
Agreed, on England were dominant and it was a strong display. But personally I think when you were given TWO penalties and still couldn't win, there's not much to complain I believe.

It's like when I'm wearing my red tinted glass and watching Liverpool (let's say against United or City), then IF we are given two penalties and still lose, I swear God I won't say much.

Again, there's nothing wrong with what you said though, I agree mostly with all of your points.

It doesn't matter that England had two penalties, thats separate to the referees performance. If England are playing Australia in the cricket, and need one wicket to win, and then drop three catches....and then the umpire just picks the ball up, lobs it over the boundary, gives Australia a six and they win, then we can still complain about the officials despite having chances to win.

The two penalties should tell their own story anyway considering he's got an absolutely brilliant view of Hernandez launching into Mounts back and still gave nothing, and needed VAR to tell him how to do his job and he STILL got it wrong and didn't send the defender off.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11605 on: Today at 10:04:25 am »
Nah it doesn't. We've seen ourselves, particularly if its a tight game. We've seen them literally be the difference maker, look at Michael Oliver against Arsenal. All very well saying 'it wasn't the ref that lost them the match' but if there's a dodgy penalty given to them which they scored, a stonewall penalty not given to us and an offside goal scored against us which isn't even reviewed 'because the cameras arent in the right place to see it' then its not a loser mentality to suggest the referee has played a massive part in losing the game.

Now the things done and winding up certain people is done, it was a shocking refereeing performance. The Kane one I can understand, just, not giving a penalty but it very obviously should have been a foul at the absolute minimum. The Saka one, its a foul. That it does get reviewed and they still decide it wasn't a foul was just odd. The Mount one, once it gets reviewed and given....how can it not be a red card? Its mental, he cant be anything but the last man denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Two things can be true at the same time. Considering how much of the play England had, they probably should have scored in open play. But....the referee was also absolutely shocking. The expected goals were 2.36-1.08, England had twice as many shots and dominant in every attacking stat (shots, big chances, corners etc), hit the post, missed a pen. So I'm honestly not really sure where this narrative is coming from that England didn't create anything and France did. I'm pretty sure no-one here is going to lose any sleep over England losing a WC game, but its churlish to suggest that the referee didn't play a big part in them not winning that game
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11606 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
Wasn't the reason for no red card that Mount wasn't in possession of the ball?  Sure I heard that.  Either way, the ref was all over the place, as have many other refs been in this tournament.  It's not just England that has ropey officials, they're everywhere, and I don't think the constant changing or the rules or general murkiness in some areas of the rules helps at all.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11607 on: Today at 10:15:02 am »
Compared to the competition, this England pool are some of the best in the world.  There's no denying that, unless you have some kind of bias.  That's the point, isn't it.  One of the measures of how good a squad is, is by who they come up against.  Currently, there's not a country which you could say is head and shoulders above England.

Although we had good players back in 2002/6, we clearly didn't have the best squad.

Squad strength is some what irrelevant in a Cup competition where you hope your best 11 stay fit to squeeze out a run of games over a month. Obviously it's nice to have a few game changers off the bench that can win you a game / close it out but virtually every team that wins a WC will start the same spine / 9, 10  players once they get to the knock out phases. So England's starting 11 right now is struggling for form and when you see the likes of Maguire and even Henderson starting (most would agree he's not playing at his best and his legs only have 60 minutes in them ) then England will struggle to beat the best out there.

On current season form England were way off the pace as coming into the competition they were on a poor run. Anyone thinking they could just turn that around and win a comp against sides that were unbeaten for the past twelve months and more are biased.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11608 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
Wasn't the reason for no red card that Mount wasn't in possession of the ball?  Sure I heard that.  Either way, the ref was all over the place, as have many other refs been in this tournament.  It's not just England that has ropey officials, they're everywhere, and I don't think the constant changing or the rules or general murkiness in some areas of the rules helps at all.
The refs have been poor, but nobody looking at it reasonably objectively would think that was a clear goal scoring opportunity.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11609 on: Today at 10:16:57 am »
Not sure the exact ruling, FIFA brought in the double jeopardy law a couple of years ago, that a player is no longer awarded a straight red card for a foul in their own penalty area, for which a penalty is awarded, the offender gets a yellow instead of a straight red, but can get a red if their already on a yellow.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11610 on: Today at 10:17:11 am »
Lot of people overrating this England squad. It's inferior to the squads you had in 2006 and 2010.

Except Kane, there is no player who is world class (TAA but he has been out of form this season and Southgate doesn't fancy him anyway). 2006/10 teams had Lampard, Gerrard, Rooney, Ferdinand etc.

Then there are absolute mediocre players like Maguire, Pickford, Dier starting. I personally think Southgate has done well and overachieved.

The future is definitely bright. But except Foden and TAA, the likes of Saka, Bellingham haven't achieved anything yet at club level and could end up like Dele Alli.

I agree with posters who say that France, Brazil, Spain (Pedri and Gavi look great) and even Dutch have better talent coming up.

On paper probably yeah. In terms of balance, this looks better. In terms of ego certainly. The whole problem with that England side was it was VERY cliquey. You had Neville, Ferdinand, Rooney and Scholes from United, you had Gerrard, Carra and Crouch from Liverpool, Ashley Cole, Lampard, Terry, Joe Cole from Chelsea, you had Beckham and Owen in there. You also had absolutely no wingers worth a name, certainly no pace out wide. So you had these players in really hostile, unpleasant rivalries at club level turning up on international duty then being squeezed into unsuitable formations because the managers didn't have the balls to drop the big names. And again, what England were up against back then was a lot better than what they're up against now. Brazil had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka, Carlos, Lucio, Cafu etc. Italy had Buffon, Nesta, Cannavaro, Zambrotta, Del Piero, Barzagli, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo etc. France had Vieira, Henry, Pires, Makelele, Zidane, Thuram, Ribery, Trezeguet. All better squads AND all with much better balance.

Some of the countries named as having better talent are pretty surprising. Brazil have just lined up with Richarlison as their main striker, defensively they look shocking in terms of depth. Spain? They look pretty similar to that England 2006 squad. Lots of quality CMs, not much else. Morata is still their main striker, they've just taken Assensio to a World Cup, dreadful goalkeepers, weak at CB. Holland...? Really? Who? Timber looks a good prospect, De Ligt is still young. Who else?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11611 on: Today at 10:18:17 am »
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.

It wasn't, they literally confirmed it was considered as the same attacking phase but just didn't think it was 'enough of a foul'.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11612 on: Today at 10:20:04 am »
Squad strength is some what irrelevant in a Cup competition where you hope your best 11 stay fit to squeeze out a run of games over a month. Obviously it's nice to have a few game changers off the bench that can win you a game / close it out but virtually every team that wins a WC will start the same spine / 9, 10  players once they get to the knock out phases.

On current season form England were way off the pace as coming into the competition they were on a poor run. Anyone thinking they could just turn that around and win a comp against sides that were unbeaten for the past twelve months and more are biased.

 :o

So, you are saying squad strength is irrelevant in tournament football.......?  Are you really sure about that statement?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11613 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
It wasn't, they literally confirmed it was considered as the same attacking phase but just didn't think it was 'enough of a foul'.
Fair enough then. Saka's theatrics probably didn't help him.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11614 on: Today at 10:22:52 am »
Fair enough then. Saka's theatrics probably didn't help him.

Well no definitely not, him and Kane constantly lobbing themselves around is pretty tiresome but once Arsenal/Spurs get you....
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11615 on: Today at 10:44:26 am »
Not sure the exact ruling, FIFA brought in the double jeopardy law a couple of years ago, that a player is no longer awarded a straight red card for a foul in their own penalty area, for which a penalty is awarded, the offender gets a yellow instead of a straight red, but can get a red if their already on a yellow.

That rule was dependant on you trying to get the ball though. If you are intentionally just stopping a player from scoring with no care for taking the ball you still get a red. Hence why people handballing on the line is still a red, and if you hold a players jersey when he is about to finish alone with the goalie you still get a red.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11616 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Nah it doesn't. We've seen ourselves, particularly if its a tight game. We've seen them literally be the difference maker, look at Michael Oliver against Arsenal. All very well saying 'it wasn't the ref that lost them the match' but if there's a dodgy penalty given to them which they scored, a stonewall penalty not given to us and an offside goal scored against us which isn't even reviewed 'because the cameras arent in the right place to see it' then its not a loser mentality to suggest the referee has played a massive part in losing the game.

Now the things done and winding up certain people is done, it was a shocking refereeing performance. The Kane one I can understand, just, not giving a penalty but it very obviously should have been a foul at the absolute minimum. The Saka one, its a foul. That it does get reviewed and they still decide it wasn't a foul was just odd. The Mount one, once it gets reviewed and given....how can it not be a red card? Its mental, he cant be anything but the last man denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Two things can be true at the same time. Considering how much of the play England had, they probably should have scored in open play. But....the referee was also absolutely shocking. The expected goals were 2.36-1.08, England had twice as many shots and dominant in every attacking stat (shots, big chances, corners etc), hit the post, missed a pen. So I'm honestly not really sure where this narrative is coming from that England didn't create anything and France did. I'm pretty sure no-one here is going to lose any sleep over England losing a WC game, but its churlish to suggest that the referee didn't play a big part in them not winning that game

The ref didn't miss the penalty which could have kept them in the game.  It wasn't the refs fault that England defended so deep allowing Tchouameni time to take the shot for the first goal. It wasn't the refs fault that the defense allowed Giroud a free run for the second goal.
You can say the ref was bad, but he didn't decide the game. England were the reason why England lost the game. If they'd scored the penalty, created better chances and defended better they would have won.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11617 on: Today at 10:46:07 am »
:o

So, you are saying squad strength is irrelevant in tournament football.......?  Are you really sure about that statement?


I said somewhat irrelevant as once the knock out stages kick in a manager is hoping his best 11 stay fit and are on form. I could have picked your starting 11 against France as was there any big shock someone didn't get selected?? Southgate went with the same 11 and he do the same again for the semi if he got the chance.

Half the squad will never start a game at the WC and are there for the off chance to keep the starting 11 on their toes. You might see a few changes in the initial games of a comp but once things get going we could select 95% of the first team once the knock out stages start.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11618 on: Today at 10:54:32 am »
The ref didn't miss the penalty which could have kept them in the game.  It wasn't the refs fault that England defended so deep allowing Tchouameni time to take the shot for the first goal. It wasn't the refs fault that the defense allowed Giroud a free run for the second goal.

You can say the ref was bad, but he didn't decide the game. England were the reason why England lost the game. If they'd scored the penalty, created better chances and defended better they would have won.

I mean...he literally did  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11619 on: Today at 11:20:29 am »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11620 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »

Heres the thing with the golden (shower) generation of 2002-2010. Many of them made their names off the back of Premier League hype and being surrounded by outstanding foreign players. Ill never be convinced that Lampard was a world class player for example. Aside from 2004 where we were exciting till Rooney got crocked, the other tournaments were marked by turgid, uncreative performances where we barely generated a chance when going out. Brazil in 2002, Portugal in 2006, DNQ in 2008, Germany in 2010. We were utterly dominated by all those sides. We also had seasoned foreign managers in that time in Ericsson and Capello so its not a little Englander thing.

Compared to those performances I thought England did pretty well on Saturday and took France on toe to toe. We were marginally better than them and lost due to fine margins. A top class keeper saves their first goal and their second goal was a glanced header that went the other way off Maguire. And of course we missed the penalty. So, yes, we werent ready to win the tournament but we were a damn sight closer than any England side since 1990.

As for Southgate who looks to be walking, I know its trendy to say hes limited and sh*t but at least he got us playing as a team and arguably greater than the sum of our parts. Obviously hes not at elite level but international sides cant afford those managers with all the money sloshing around the PL. Ill bet good money his replacement is worse.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11621 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Hate all this "England are out cos they missed a penalty, there were there better team".

If they scored the penalty it's only 2-2 and for all of England being the better team, even if you believe it - France looked more like scoring towards the end.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11622 on: Today at 11:23:10 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:13:41 am
;D

Praising Pickford, well not criticising him, is a price well worth paying.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11623 on: Today at 11:28:40 am »
Danny Mills is so far up Southgates arse. What a horrible pundit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11624 on: Today at 11:31:46 am »
Danny Mills is so far up Southgates arse. What a horrible pundit.

 ;D He's melting down, it's comical. "If Kane had scored the penalty we would have went on to win due to momentum" Jordon points out Kane scored a pen for 1-1 and had all the momentum but England looked shit and he's like "France have more experience so that was bound to happen" hahaha, so which one is it?!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11625 on: Today at 11:32:53 am »
Danny Mills is so far up Southgates arse. What a horrible pundit.

Hates Liverpool. Hates our fan base. Never hides the fact either. Can't stand him.
« Reply #11626 on: Today at 11:33:57 am »
Heres the thing with the golden (shower) generation of 2002-2010. Many of them made their names off the back of Premier League hype and being surrounded by outstanding foreign players. Ill never be convinced that Lampard was a world class player for example. Aside from 2004 where we were exciting till Rooney got crocked, the other tournaments were marked by turgid, uncreative performances where we barely generated a chance when going out. Brazil in 2002, Portugal in 2006, DNQ in 2008, Germany in 2010. We were utterly dominated by all those sides. We also had seasoned foreign managers in that time in Ericsson and Capello so its not a little Englander thing.

Compared to those performances I thought England did pretty well on Saturday and took France on toe to toe. We were marginally better than them and lost due to fine margins. A top class keeper saves their first goal and their second goal was a glanced header that went the other way off Maguire. And of course we missed the penalty. So, yes, we werent ready to win the tournament but we were a damn sight closer than any England side since 1990.

As for Southgate who looks to be walking, I know its trendy to say hes limited and sh*t but at least he got us playing as a team and arguably greater than the sum of our parts. Obviously hes not at elite level but international sides cant afford those managers with all the money sloshing around the PL. Ill bet good money his replacement is worse.

Where has this come from? Thought he was staying on.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11627 on: Today at 11:38:33 am »
Where has this come from? Thought he was staying on.

Im reading the tea leaves. He says hes conflicted which I dont think he would if he was desperate to carry on. I imagine the FA are already looking elsewhere as is he
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11628 on: Today at 11:45:16 am »
Danny Mills is so far up Southgates arse. What a horrible pundit.

"Based on squad strength we should have been knocked out earlier in Russia"

"By who?"

"Well that doesn't matter"

HAHAHAHAHA. He's even shitting on his beloved Guardiola's cl record to defend his mate too now. Comical.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11629 on: Today at 11:47:34 am »
Strange one. For all his faults he had done at worst a reasonable job. His main strength is probably not being Hodgson. Expectations have been so low from Hodgson (and Capello Maclaren) that by getting a squad looking harmonious and broadly speaking beating the teams they should be beating hes had relative success.

Tricky what both sides do next. I cant imagine any top quality club side wanting him, and if they do, I cant see it ending well. Maybe he just doesnt want the grief and will have a nice early retirement.

At the same time, its easy to say England should just get a better tactical manager, but who? If they make a poo appointment they could find themselves slipping down the pile a bit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11630 on: Today at 11:49:28 am »
I said right after the match, England couldnt score from open play, and didnt really look a threat at set-pieces. It wasnt until henderson and bellingham started running their socks off in the 2nd half, that saka and foden started to look a threat.

At England level, I really dont think they should captain a striker again forever. Shearer, Rooney, Kane. Its such a bad habit to have a striker that is un-subbable, really stifles the option to take off the talisman for a fresh goal threat. Rashford only had 10mins. He should have started, and also, Foden is over-rated. He's good in possession, but his pressing and defensive work was non-existent, often you saw Bellingham and Shaw on strings against Dembele and even Hernandez.

Doesn't matter about the talent pool, England will always be more player politics than to win the actual thing.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11631 on: Today at 11:51:52 am »
"Based on squad strength we should have been knocked out earlier in Russia"

"By who?"

"Well that doesn't matter"

HAHAHAHAHA. He's even shitting on his beloved Guardiola's cl record to defend his mate too now. Comical.

Lol! I heard that. The man is a clown.
