Lot of people overrating this England squad. It's inferior to the squads you had in 2006 and 2010.
Except Kane, there is no player who is world class (TAA but he has been out of form this season and Southgate doesn't fancy him anyway). 2006/10 teams had Lampard, Gerrard, Rooney, Ferdinand etc.
Then there are absolute mediocre players like Maguire, Pickford, Dier starting. I personally think Southgate has done well and overachieved.
The future is definitely bright. But except Foden and TAA, the likes of Saka, Bellingham haven't achieved anything yet at club level and could end up like Dele Alli.
I agree with posters who say that France, Brazil, Spain (Pedri and Gavi look great) and even Dutch have better talent coming up.
On paper probably yeah. In terms of balance, this looks better. In terms of ego certainly. The whole problem with that England side was it was VERY cliquey. You had Neville, Ferdinand, Rooney and Scholes from United, you had Gerrard, Carra and Crouch from Liverpool, Ashley Cole, Lampard, Terry, Joe Cole from Chelsea, you had Beckham and Owen in there. You also had absolutely no wingers worth a name, certainly no pace out wide. So you had these players in really hostile, unpleasant rivalries at club level turning up on international duty then being squeezed into unsuitable formations because the managers didn't have the balls to drop the big names. And again, what England were up against back then was a lot better than what they're up against now. Brazil had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka, Carlos, Lucio, Cafu etc. Italy had Buffon, Nesta, Cannavaro, Zambrotta, Del Piero, Barzagli, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo etc. France had Vieira, Henry, Pires, Makelele, Zidane, Thuram, Ribery, Trezeguet. All better squads AND all with much better balance.
Some of the countries named as having better talent are pretty surprising. Brazil have just lined up with Richarlison as their main striker, defensively they look shocking in terms of depth. Spain? They look pretty similar to that England 2006 squad. Lots of quality CMs, not much else. Morata is still their main striker, they've just taken Assensio to a World Cup, dreadful goalkeepers, weak at CB. Holland...? Really? Who? Timber looks a good prospect, De Ligt is still young. Who else?