World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

NarutoReds

  Reply #11600 on: Today at 09:34:26 am
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11600 on: Today at 09:34:26 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:18:34 am
Two things can be true at the same time. Considering how much of the play England had, they probably should have scored in open play. But....the referee was also absolutely shocking. The expected goals were 2.36-1.08, England had twice as many shots and dominant in every attacking stat (shots, big chances, corners etc), hit the post, missed a pen. So I'm honestly not really sure where this narrative is coming from that England didn't create anything and France did. I'm pretty sure no-one here is going to lose any sleep over England losing a WC game, but its churlish to suggest that the referee didn't play a big part in them not winning that game
Agreed, on England were dominant and it was a strong display. But personally I think when you were given TWO penalties and still couldn't win, there's not much to complain I believe.

It's like when I'm wearing my red tinted glass and watching Liverpool (let's say against United or City), then IF we are given two penalties and still lose, I swear God I won't say much.

Again, there's nothing wrong with what you said though, I agree mostly with all of your points.
fowlermagic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11601 on: Today at 09:37:36 am
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 06:28:23 am
2010 England had Rob Green in goal, Carragher and Upson playing at CB and they still had Heskey up front and that Gerrard and Lampard pairing that never worked.

2006 was probably England's strongest squad and they underperformed. Italy probably that bit better on paper as well.

The overall standard has dropped though. Other than France (who are missing a ton of players and have a mediocre coach) there isn't another stronger set of players than England.

When we discuss that generation we pretty much agree they underperformed while my view on the current crop is they have over performed. Only the English media / fans gave England any chance at the WC considering the poor run of form prior to the tournament. All signs prior to the WC indicated England would struggle to compete and here we are discussing their demise at the quarter finals. It was a shock Brazil, Belgium and Spain were knocked out but if you asked anyone outside the English punditry, they would have said England will only beat France if they play well and the French don't turn up. Well the French were decent at best and still good enough to beat England who again showed their form the past twelve months never warranted much hope for success at this tournament. Some of the favourites were beaten, a chance to play Morocco in a semi final of the WC awaited them and they still let that opportunity slip through their grasp. That's England to a tee as they never step up and perform to their best when the occasion requires it. Their team, squad and managerial leadership compares poorly against the better sides in the world and once the better footballing nations rebuild again you will find England's chances of success diminished again.
Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11602 on: Today at 09:47:52 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:37:36 am
When we discuss that generation we pretty much agree they underperformed while my view on the current crop is they have over performed. Only the English media / fans gave England any chance at the WC considering the poor run of form prior to the tournament. All signs prior to the WC indicated England would struggle to compete and here we are discussing their demise at the quarter finals. It was a shock Brazil, Belgium and Spain were knocked out but if you asked anyone outside the English punditry, they would have said England will only beat France if they play well and the French don't turn up. Well the French were decent at best and still good enough to beat England who again showed their form the past twelve months never warranted much hope for success at this tournament. Some of the favourites were beaten, a chance to play Morocco in a semi final of the WC awaited them and they still let that opportunity slip through their grasp. That's England to a tee as they never step up and perform to their best when the occasion requires it. Their team, squad and managerial leadership compares poorly against the better sides in the world and once the better footballing nations rebuild again you will find England's chances of success diminished again.

Compared to the competition, this England pool are some of the best in the world.  There's no denying that, unless you have some kind of bias.  That's the point, isn't it.  One of the measures of how good a squad is, is by who they come up against.  Currently, there's not a country which you could say is head and shoulders above England.

Although we had good players back in 2002/6, we clearly didn't have the best squad.
GBF

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11603 on: Today at 09:50:37 am
England needs someone like Rafa.  King of tournament football.  England had a great squad of players but the tactics were pathetic. 
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11604 on: Today at 09:55:03 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:34:26 am
Agreed, on England were dominant and it was a strong display. But personally I think when you were given TWO penalties and still couldn't win, there's not much to complain I believe.

It's like when I'm wearing my red tinted glass and watching Liverpool (let's say against United or City), then IF we are given two penalties and still lose, I swear God I won't say much.

Again, there's nothing wrong with what you said though, I agree mostly with all of your points.

It doesn't matter that England had two penalties, thats separate to the referees performance. If England are playing Australia in the cricket, and need one wicket to win, and then drop three catches....and then the umpire just picks the ball up, lobs it over the boundary, gives Australia a six and they win, then we can still complain about the officials despite having chances to win.

The two penalties should tell their own story anyway considering he's got an absolutely brilliant view of Hernandez launching into Mounts back and still gave nothing, and needed VAR to tell him how to do his job and he STILL got it wrong and didn't send the defender off.
KissThisGuy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11605 on: Today at 10:04:25 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 09:18:34 am
Nah it doesn't. We've seen ourselves, particularly if its a tight game. We've seen them literally be the difference maker, look at Michael Oliver against Arsenal. All very well saying 'it wasn't the ref that lost them the match' but if there's a dodgy penalty given to them which they scored, a stonewall penalty not given to us and an offside goal scored against us which isn't even reviewed 'because the cameras arent in the right place to see it' then its not a loser mentality to suggest the referee has played a massive part in losing the game.

Now the things done and winding up certain people is done, it was a shocking refereeing performance. The Kane one I can understand, just, not giving a penalty but it very obviously should have been a foul at the absolute minimum. The Saka one, its a foul. That it does get reviewed and they still decide it wasn't a foul was just odd. The Mount one, once it gets reviewed and given....how can it not be a red card? Its mental, he cant be anything but the last man denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Two things can be true at the same time. Considering how much of the play England had, they probably should have scored in open play. But....the referee was also absolutely shocking. The expected goals were 2.36-1.08, England had twice as many shots and dominant in every attacking stat (shots, big chances, corners etc), hit the post, missed a pen. So I'm honestly not really sure where this narrative is coming from that England didn't create anything and France did. I'm pretty sure no-one here is going to lose any sleep over England losing a WC game, but its churlish to suggest that the referee didn't play a big part in them not winning that game
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.
tubby

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11606 on: Today at 10:12:05 am
Wasn't the reason for no red card that Mount wasn't in possession of the ball?  Sure I heard that.  Either way, the ref was all over the place, as have many other refs been in this tournament.  It's not just England that has ropey officials, they're everywhere, and I don't think the constant changing or the rules or general murkiness in some areas of the rules helps at all.
fowlermagic

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11607 on: Today at 10:15:02 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:52 am
Compared to the competition, this England pool are some of the best in the world.  There's no denying that, unless you have some kind of bias.  That's the point, isn't it.  One of the measures of how good a squad is, is by who they come up against.  Currently, there's not a country which you could say is head and shoulders above England.

Although we had good players back in 2002/6, we clearly didn't have the best squad.

Squad strength is some what irrelevant in a Cup competition where you hope your best 11 stay fit to squeeze out a run of games over a month. Obviously it's nice to have a few game changers off the bench that can win you a game / close it out but virtually every team that wins a WC will start the same spine / 9, 10  players once they get to the knock out phases. So England's starting 11 right now is struggling for form and when you see the likes of Maguire and even Henderson starting (most would agree he's not playing at his best and his legs only have 60 minutes in them ) then England will struggle to beat the best out there.

On current season form England were way off the pace as coming into the competition they were on a poor run. Anyone thinking they could just turn that around and win a comp against sides that were unbeaten for the past twelve months and more are biased.
KissThisGuy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11608 on: Today at 10:15:27 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:12:05 am
Wasn't the reason for no red card that Mount wasn't in possession of the ball?  Sure I heard that.  Either way, the ref was all over the place, as have many other refs been in this tournament.  It's not just England that has ropey officials, they're everywhere, and I don't think the constant changing or the rules or general murkiness in some areas of the rules helps at all.
The refs have been poor, but nobody looking at it reasonably objectively would think that was a clear goal scoring opportunity.
XmaStattooed Red Breasts

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11609 on: Today at 10:16:57 am
Not sure the exact ruling, FIFA brought in the double jeopardy law a couple of years ago, that a player is no longer awarded a straight red card for a foul in their own penalty area, for which a penalty is awarded, the offender gets a yellow instead of a straight red, but can get a red if their already on a yellow.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11610 on: Today at 10:17:11 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm
Lot of people overrating this England squad. It's inferior to the squads you had in 2006 and 2010.

Except Kane, there is no player who is world class (TAA but he has been out of form this season and Southgate doesn't fancy him anyway). 2006/10 teams had Lampard, Gerrard, Rooney, Ferdinand etc.

Then there are absolute mediocre players like Maguire, Pickford, Dier starting. I personally think Southgate has done well and overachieved.

The future is definitely bright. But except Foden and TAA, the likes of Saka, Bellingham haven't achieved anything yet at club level and could end up like Dele Alli.

I agree with posters who say that France, Brazil, Spain (Pedri and Gavi look great) and even Dutch have better talent coming up.

On paper probably yeah. In terms of balance, this looks better. In terms of ego certainly. The whole problem with that England side was it was VERY cliquey. You had Neville, Ferdinand, Rooney and Scholes from United, you had Gerrard, Carra and Crouch from Liverpool, Ashley Cole, Lampard, Terry, Joe Cole from Chelsea, you had Beckham and Owen in there. You also had absolutely no wingers worth a name, certainly no pace out wide. So you had these players in really hostile, unpleasant rivalries at club level turning up on international duty then being squeezed into unsuitable formations because the managers didn't have the balls to drop the big names. And again, what England were up against back then was a lot better than what they're up against now. Brazil had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka, Carlos, Lucio, Cafu etc. Italy had Buffon, Nesta, Cannavaro, Zambrotta, Del Piero, Barzagli, Totti, Gattuso, Pirlo etc. France had Vieira, Henry, Pires, Makelele, Zidane, Thuram, Ribery, Trezeguet. All better squads AND all with much better balance.

Some of the countries named as having better talent are pretty surprising. Brazil have just lined up with Richarlison as their main striker, defensively they look shocking in terms of depth. Spain? They look pretty similar to that England 2006 squad. Lots of quality CMs, not much else. Morata is still their main striker, they've just taken Assensio to a World Cup, dreadful goalkeepers, weak at CB. Holland...? Really? Who? Timber looks a good prospect, De Ligt is still young. Who else?
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11611 on: Today at 10:18:17 am
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:04:25 am
How could it possibly be a clear goal scoring opportunity when he was very unlikely to get anywhere near the ball? The Saka "foul" was too long before the goal to disallow the goal. The XG is made up with about 1.5 on penalty kicks. England did create 3 good chances. Kane first half, Maguire and Saka 2nd half. They created the square root of fuck all in the 17 minutes that came after the missed penalty. France were pathetic and didn't deserve to win, long ball merchants that whole second half. I thought it was a really poor quality game.

It wasn't, they literally confirmed it was considered as the same attacking phase but just didn't think it was 'enough of a foul'.
Red-Soldier

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11612 on: Today at 10:20:04 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:15:02 am
Squad strength is some what irrelevant in a Cup competition where you hope your best 11 stay fit to squeeze out a run of games over a month. Obviously it's nice to have a few game changers off the bench that can win you a game / close it out but virtually every team that wins a WC will start the same spine / 9, 10  players once they get to the knock out phases.

On current season form England were way off the pace as coming into the competition they were on a poor run. Anyone thinking they could just turn that around and win a comp against sides that were unbeaten for the past twelve months and more are biased.

 :o

So, you are saying squad strength is irrelevant in tournament football.......?  Are you really sure about that statement?
KissThisGuy

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11613 on: Today at 10:20:45 am
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 10:18:17 am
It wasn't, they literally confirmed it was considered as the same attacking phase but just didn't think it was 'enough of a foul'.
Fair enough then. Saka's theatrics probably didn't help him.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11614 on: Today at 10:22:52 am
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 10:20:45 am
Fair enough then. Saka's theatrics probably didn't help him.

Well no definitely not, him and Kane constantly lobbing themselves around is pretty tiresome but once Arsenal/Spurs get you....
