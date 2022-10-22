2010 England had Rob Green in goal, Carragher and Upson playing at CB and they still had Heskey up front and that Gerrard and Lampard pairing that never worked.



2006 was probably England's strongest squad and they underperformed. Italy probably that bit better on paper as well.



The overall standard has dropped though. Other than France (who are missing a ton of players and have a mediocre coach) there isn't another stronger set of players than England.



When we discuss that generation we pretty much agree they underperformed while my view on the current crop is they have over performed. Only the English media / fans gave England any chance at the WC considering the poor run of form prior to the tournament. All signs prior to the WC indicated England would struggle to compete and here we are discussing their demise at the quarter finals. It was a shock Brazil, Belgium and Spain were knocked out but if you asked anyone outside the English punditry, they would have said England will only beat France if they play well and the French don't turn up. Well the French were decent at best and still good enough to beat England who again showed their form the past twelve months never warranted much hope for success at this tournament. Some of the favourites were beaten, a chance to play Morocco in a semi final of the WC awaited them and they still let that opportunity slip through their grasp. That's England to a tee as they never step up and perform to their best when the occasion requires it. Their team, squad and managerial leadership compares poorly against the better sides in the world and once the better footballing nations rebuild again you will find England's chances of success diminished again.