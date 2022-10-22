« previous next »
Offline Lycan

  Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11560 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 10:17:26 pm
Lot of people overrating this England squad. It's inferior to the squads you had in 2006 and 2010.

Individually it may not look as talented as those past England sides. But we're talking about the here and now.  At this moment in time, compared to other nations they are up there as being one of the most talented. France, Brazil, Spain, you could argue are better...I don't see any other nations with a better pool of talent at the moment. England is in the top 5, in my opinion.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11561 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Hang on, you said Saka was world class a bit further up the page

World class level talent. The same goes for Bellingham. Trent is a bit closer than these two to the World class level ...
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11562 on: Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:22:27 pm
World class level talent. The same goes for Bellingham. Trent is a bit closer than these two to the World class level ...

Haaahahahahaha...Nice try at a save. Goodnight. ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11563 on: Yesterday at 10:25:28 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:23:18 pm
Haaahahahahaha...Nice try at a save. Goodnight. ;D

It is not my fault that you don't understand what "talent" means. Anyway, English is my 3rd language, so I could possibly word things better ...
Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,452
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11564 on: Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm
Compared to the sides England had over the past decade or two the current squad is definitely punching well over their weight. How many world class players currently starting for England? Kane based on his numbers and that's it plus his best days will be soon behind him. Others are still young like Bellingham, Saka, Foden etc so won't see their best for a while and at the same time England's back line and gk are average at best.

Southgate will go again of course and tactically he will never take the necessary risks to win a tournament. Not sure he has a second option if Plan A fails and the when the shyte hits the fan can you rely on the likes of Kane, Slab head, Rice and Co to get you over the line? They rarely win anything at club level while competing against teams /players who win trophies year in year out.

The problem is youre comparing this England side to previous ones, but not who theyre up against. Sure we had top players but so did everyone else. The Brazil side was FAR better then than now, Italy the same, Holland the same, France the same, Argentina the same. World class is relative.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,085
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11565 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm »
Seriously ominous ending to all your posts Peter ...
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11566 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 10:26:44 pm
The problem is youre comparing this England side to previous ones, but not who theyre up against. Sure we had top players but so did everyone else. The Brazil side was FAR better then than now, Italy the same, Holland the same, France the same, Argentina the same. World class is relative.

Even the present English team is not among the top teams in the World. With that defence, even the quarter-final was a success ...
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11567 on: Yesterday at 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:25:28 pm
It is not my fault that you don't understand what "talent" means. Anyway, English is my 3rd language, so I could possibly word things better ...

So you concede you may have worded that wrong while still getting a snide little dig at me. Most people would just say a player has the potential to become a world-class when describing someone not at that level yet. A world-class talent in my eyes is someone who is actually world-class. If you had used the word 'prospect' instead I would have understood you.

Anyway, I think I'm going to take the advice of Dim Glass and end it here.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:37:12 pm by Lycan »
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,452
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11568 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Even the present English team is not among the top teams in the World. With that defence, even the quarter-final was a success ...

I mean it is, by pretty much any metric youd care to use, but sure  ;D

Its a Peterday
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11569 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:29:24 pm
Even the present English team is not among the top teams in the World. With that defence, even the quarter-final was a success ...

Who are the top teams in the World?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,985
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11570 on: Yesterday at 10:46:19 pm »
Change the coach and England have enough quality to win World Cups and Euros. Hell have Potter or Howe (he has progressed as a coach imo, capable of organising a side well to play with the ball or on the counter) do it part time.

It's Southgate's choice to pick Pickford. Swap him out for say Nick Pope you'll have a keeper who'll make the routine saves, get a hand to the long shots while losing just a little in ball playing ability. Better, more up to date coaches will get more out of technical players like Foden, Trent, Maddison,  Grealish, even more from Saka, build a more penetrative side.

A 2022 version of Hoddle in the dugout will make the difference, swing the games Southgate loses.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11571 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Who are the top teams in the World?

The ones that don't have a single black hole on the team. England have two: Goalkeeper and central defence. And unlike the top English clubs, the national team can't just buy top foreign players for the positions ...
Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,433
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11572 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
So by your own admission, there aren't many better than England then, because they all have flaws. Some have gaping holes. England are right up there at the moment. And with a more positive, forward-thinking manager and some changes at GK and in defense they'd stand a chance of winning something.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11573 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
So by your own admission, there aren't many better than England then, because they all have flaws. Some have gaping holes. England are right up there at the moment. And with a more positive, forward-thinking manager and some changes at GK and in defense they'd stand a chance of winning something.

No other top team has such gaping holes like England, especially not in such a vital part of the team as defence. When even Brazil has a better goalkeeper and a better defence (not to mention France, Spain, Holland, Germany and Argentina), you know that you are fucked at the big tournaments. Just out of curiosity, who do you see as a goalkeeper and in defence for England at the next World Cup?
Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11574 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm
The ones that don't have a single black hole on the team. England have two: Goalkeeper and central defence. And unlike the top English clubs, the national team can't just buy top foreign players for the positions ...

You mean Croatia with Lovren and Sosa and some average players up front? Or Argentina with bunch of average players all over the place? France with Hugo Lloris? I wouldn't have him even ahead of Kelleher.

Brazil? Their main attacker is the brazilian Sigurðsson, and they have the likes of Silva and Alves who are super old and been playing very poorly for their clubs.

No team is made of 11 superstars, and pretty much every team has their weaknesses.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,433
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11575 on: Yesterday at 11:55:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:09:39 pm
No other top team has such gaping holes like England

Germany, Argentina, the Netherlands etc.. have no gaping holes? Haaaahahaha!! Yeah, that's utter bollocks. And I'll leave it there. Don't know why I don't to myself but I won't be wasting anymore time engaging with you.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm by Solomon Grundy »
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 12:00:09 am »
I have just realized that some LFC fans actually rate Pickford and Maguire.

I am leaving this thread and never returning here ::)
Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 12:13:41 am »
;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,230
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 12:48:20 am »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 12:52:07 am »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 12:52:01 pm
I dont think thats the case with England now. They have a pool of very talented players.  Part of the problem with England is due to a cowardly manager who has favourites and wont use Alexander Arnold - one of the very best english players around and also wont use someone like Madisson.

There is talent through that squad and beyond (i.e. Tomori, who he ignored so he can carry on picking his favourites).

Cant be many complains about France knocking them out though - they too are a very talented team, and also have the big game mentality that Englands dont have.
England BEst GK(ramsdale) and RB(trent) was on the bench and you could argue the best English CB was left at home(Smalling) also
Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,287
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 12:53:26 am »
Ive just watched the england game back as I was convinced I saw it at they one in the pub

That was a Maguire own goal. Ive slowed it and paused it does not touch Giroud

Dont think anyone will be interested on either side in looking at that tho.
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11581 on: Today at 12:58:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:53:26 am
Ive just watched the england game back as I was convinced I saw it at they one in the pub

That was a Maguire own goal. Ive slowed it and paused it does not touch Giroud

Dont think anyone will be interested on either side in looking at that tho.

It looked like because of the weird angles of his head,definitely a Giroud goal though.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,459
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11582 on: Today at 01:04:43 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:52:07 am
England BEst GK(ramsdale) and RB(trent) was on the bench and you could argue the best English CB was left at home(Smalling) also
Ramsdale is a completely average goalkeeper.
Offline Morgana

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11583 on: Today at 01:17:46 am »
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11584 on: Today at 02:25:16 am »
The English Press outrage about Saka not getting loads more free kicks when not one of them has ever written about Mos treatment.
Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11585 on: Today at 02:30:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:04:43 am
Ramsdale is a completely average goalkeeper.
He also better GK then Pickford would say Pope possibly also. Pope or Ramsdale would likely have saved the first france goal and Ramsdale can do the other stuff also.
It wont shock me if Ramsdale ends up as the 2nd best keeper at arsenal but he better then pickford
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11586 on: Today at 02:57:20 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:30:20 am
He also better GK then Pickford would say Pope possibly also. Pope or Ramsdale would likely have saved the first france goal and Ramsdale can do the other stuff also.
It wont shock me if Ramsdale ends up as the 2nd best keeper at arsenal but he better then pickford
Always difficult when the shot goes through the legs of a player.
Offline Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11587 on: Today at 03:27:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:30:20 am
He also better GK then Pickford would say Pope possibly also. Pope or Ramsdale would likely have saved the first france goal and Ramsdale can do the other stuff also.
It wont shock me if Ramsdale ends up as the 2nd best keeper at arsenal but he better then pickford

Also, Pickford is a strange fella. Probably the strangest I've ever seen. His reaction never matches the situation. It's like a real life glitch.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11588 on: Today at 03:28:13 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 02:57:20 am
Always difficult when the shot goes through the legs of a player.
At some point Pickford allowed the most shots from outside the box in the PL by % idk if that still true but yea it was not in the corner that was a savable shot. Lloris would have saved that imo.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11589 on: Today at 05:32:28 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:25:16 am
The English Press outrage about Saka not getting loads more free kicks when not one of them has ever written about Mos treatment.

When the same press say its part of the game when Saka gets kicked every week and gets nothing.
The only positive is that if he becomes an England darling he may get a lot more protection and decisions from the refs in the premier league. He still has one thing about him that he cant change though so I doubt it .
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11590 on: Today at 05:34:15 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:52:07 am
England BEst GK(ramsdale) and RB(trent) was on the bench and you could argue the best English CB was left at home(Smalling) also
If I was Ben white Id go home too if Maguire starts ahead of me (if he did go home for falling out with the England coaches).
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11591 on: Today at 05:36:35 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Hang on, you said Saka was world class a bit further up the page

Not wrong, lad is mustard
