Change the coach and England have enough quality to win World Cups and Euros. Hell have Potter or Howe (he has progressed as a coach imo, capable of organising a side well to play with the ball or on the counter) do it part time.



It's Southgate's choice to pick Pickford. Swap him out for say Nick Pope you'll have a keeper who'll make the routine saves, get a hand to the long shots while losing just a little in ball playing ability. Better, more up to date coaches will get more out of technical players like Foden, Trent, Maddison, Grealish, even more from Saka, build a more penetrative side.



A 2022 version of Hoddle in the dugout will make the difference, swing the games Southgate loses.