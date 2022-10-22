You really think England are Top 3 in the world? Somehow someway world ranking has Croatia outside the Top 10 but guess that what happens when sides like England run riot in friendlies and are grouped in easy qualification paths to competitions. The national version of Utd, get fodder to allow them to have the easiest path possible but once they come up against a decent team when the pressure is on they cave in.
I do wonder what the English put into their tea every year that makes them think their international sport teams are world class. Cricket, rugby, football etc the headlines portray world beaters but when you see the team littered with players who rarely win trophies at their clubs and those who do.... Stones, Foden, etc are not the central leaders at their clubs then you get a manager like Southgate who has won what during his playing / manager career?? Imagine him at Liverpool or City trying to convince winners he knows better? Bluffer who somehow won the lottery when the FA gave him the job
The England squad is in the top 3 in the world, in terms of strength in depth, options off the bench etc Id be interested in 3 that youd pick above them and why?
I wanted England to win last night purely because Ive got mates who are England fans and it would have meant a lot to them, other than that Im not arsed so I can look at this stuff fairly objectively - France, for example, are starting a 36 year old centre forward, Brazil are starting Richarlison, the other big nations barring Argentina have been knocked out.
The above is ignoring the fact that in the last 2 world cups England have finished 3rd and reached the quarter finals.
Ive always been quite un-arsed by England, I take little enjoyment from them doing well but Ive no desire to see them lose, whenever one of these tournaments come up I see a lot of bitterness about them which doesnt seem to be present for any of the other nations. People will obviously have their own reasons for that, and Id wager that they involve the English media, Harry Kane, England fans etc and thats fair enough I guess.
I dont think anyone in here is arguing Southgate is a top manager, rather that with the squad at his disposal he should be doing better.