According to Transfermarkt, Joe has played 1199 minutes in all competitions this season, which is more than double Maguires 511 minutes.
Your comment highlights a lot of the problem with regard to Joe Gomez, namely that the popular perception doesnt match up to the facts.
Maguire has missed a lot more games through injury than Joe this season, and has also been benched when fit a number of times. And yet he is an automatic pick for England. Its laughable.
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/joe-gomez/leistungsdaten/spieler/256178#/
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/harry-maguire/leistungsdaten/spieler/177907
This is the problem - the English national team players are overrated.
Maguire is clearly behind Varane, for one, and Gomez is obviously behind Konate (who obviously should have started - now there's a shocking manager's decision that almost cost France the game).
Pickford is a pretty average PL keeper, probably the worst keeper to be a guaranteed starter for England (the first goal was soft). Kane is good, and usually plays well for England, but he's not as good as Mbappe. Henderson had a good tournament and can be proud of himself, but the fact is that most LFC fans would like to see him demoted to a squad player. Saka was much better than Dembele, but other than that it's hard to see where England would have an advantage.
I understood the Southgate complaints when England was playing super defensively, but yesterday they tried. In the end, England created almost nothing in open play.