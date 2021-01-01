According to Transfermarkt, Joe has played 1199 minutes in all competitions this season, which is more than double Maguires 511 minutes.



Your comment highlights a lot of the problem with regard to Joe Gomez, namely that the popular perception doesnt match up to the facts.



Maguire has missed a lot more games through injury than Joe this season, and has also been benched when fit a number of times. And yet he is an automatic pick for England. Its laughable.



https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/joe-gomez/leistungsdaten/spieler/256178#/

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/harry-maguire/leistungsdaten/spieler/177907



This is the problem - the English national team players are overrated.Maguire is clearly behind Varane, for one, and Gomez is obviously behind Konate (who obviously should have started - now there's a shocking manager's decision that almost cost France the game).Pickford is a pretty average PL keeper, probably the worst keeper to be a guaranteed starter for England (the first goal was soft). Kane is good, and usually plays well for England, but he's not as good as Mbappe. Henderson had a good tournament and can be proud of himself, but the fact is that most LFC fans would like to see him demoted to a squad player. Saka was much better than Dembele, but other than that it's hard to see where England would have an advantage.I understood the Southgate complaints when England was playing super defensively, but yesterday they tried. In the end, England created almost nothing in open play.