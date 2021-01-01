France weren't that good last night but they were still miles better than England, who basically had three meaningful attempts on goal and 2 of them were penalties. They're shit. Southgate is shit. Their fans are shit. And Bellingham aside (and maybe Luke Shaw, who is a much better LB than given credit for), there's not a player in their team that lives up to the hype (the two Liverpool players in the squad inexplicably do not get any hype, despite being actual proven winners - which is just so wonderfully instructive of the whole England set-up). Also a big fan of Jordan Pickford's t-rex arms being exposed once again. Allez les bleus!