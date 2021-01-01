« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
England's defence is what let's them down. It's average. But midfield and attack is very good.

Both goals started down the right hand side so I don't know if TAA or anyone else could have done a better job defensively.

The first goal was very special and Bellingham did as much as he could to close a player down that far out. Maybe Pickford could have done better.

As for the 2nd goal, Maguire left Giroud only to then go back to him. There's no way anyone should be giving him any space considering he nearly scored in the 10th minute.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Thought Rice, Bellingham and Henderson were brilliant to be honest.

Can see why we wanted Tchouameni too what a player he is. England and France probably best two teams in the tournament.

England's defence is what let's them down. It's average. But midfield and attack is very good.
Not sure about that, neither Rice or Bellingham looked anything like the £100m players they are peddled to be.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Not sure about that, neither Rice or Bellingham looked anything like the £100m players they are peddled to be.

Neither are £100m players but they are still very very good, they are £100m simply because of the ridiculous homegrown rule we have that adds 50%.  Tchouameni didn't leave Bellingham alone.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Messi winning the WC will make Cristiano Ronaldo cry even harder. And for that reason alone I want the Argies to win it. And I think they will.

Same. As long as Morocco dont win Im not arsed. Would be made up for Croatia and Modric too. France are an amazing side so its fair enough if they win it again.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Both goals started down the right hand side so I don't know if TAA or anyone else could have done a better job defensively.


Has anyone suggested he should have started that game though, most people are saying he would have been an ideal sub to bring on when you were chasing an equaliser.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
France weren't that good last night but they were still miles better than England, who basically had three meaningful attempts on goal and 2 of them were penalties. They're shit. Southgate is shit. Their fans are shit. And Bellingham aside (and maybe Luke Shaw, who is a much better LB than given credit for), there's not a player in their team that lives up to the hype (the two Liverpool players in the squad inexplicably do not get any hype, despite being actual proven winners - which is just so wonderfully instructive of the whole England set-up). Also a big fan of Jordan Pickford's t-rex arms being exposed once again. Allez les bleus!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Do people really want Croatia and/or Morocco in the final? Their games were the most boring in the tournament by far
It's a shame France and Argentina are really unlikeable
