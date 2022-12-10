Okay, as part of practising the kind art of speaking one's truth, I just want to say that I have my deeply rooted reasons for not loving the nation of my birth and not liking the behaviours, traits and characteristics generally attributed to following the England men's team and there's lots I despise about 'englishness' in general. But when someone says on occasions like this, "Who cares??" it can mean one of three things.It really means YOU care and aren't able to, or can't, express it well enough...It REALLY means you don't care but can't see that others, even perhaps those close to you, do...It REALLY means don't care but CAN see it in others but you ignore the empathetic side of your own nature and couldn't give a shit about how they feel.Just a suggestion - instead of engaging in a competition of who can show the highest degree of schadenfreude, try this:I REALLY don't care that the England men's team has once again shown its ineptitude HOWEVER, it's clear to me that some people whom I care about ARE upset about it and I don't enjoy seeing my friends upset. So, instead of rubbing their faces in it, I'll show them some brempathy. Especially those friends who say, "I can't understand why YOU despise your country so much but I recognise you have YOUR reasons and I'm still yer mate." - because to them I can respond, "And I can't understand why YOU choose to support that team but I recognise it's important toand I'm sad to see my friend sad and I'm still yer mate."Did that last night. It reaffirmed a friendship that is far, far more valuable to me than any footie result.Love and peace, friends.