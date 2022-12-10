Imagine being able to say "former Liverpool player World Champion Dejan Lovren."
On a serious note though, although it would be fabulous if Dejan, Modric et. al. won it, wouldn't it be mind-bending if Morocco came up trumps? They've been through every test WC winners are supposed to go through... Didn't lose any group matches, suffered through penalty shoot-outs, knocked out a former champion... What haven't these guys done?
It would be such a fairy-tale I think my cold dead heart might rediscover some faith in humanity if the Moroccans won the World Cup. Good God, we'd be telling our grandchildren about it.
Ok. Fuck it I'll be honest I would love it if Morocco won the fucking thing.
Not from a footballing perspective though.Just for a laugh and to give the country some prestige.
I was in Morocco in the late sixties, I know... fucking mind blowing thought that isn't it?
What a gaff.
Marrakech express and all that.
Nice enough people, loved playing draughts in the cafes drinking mint tea and smoking kif from little clay pipes all fucking day.
Moved down to near the Atlas mountains and met an Irish guy who sent hash in between photos in a sealed envelope.All over Europe , Usa fucking rolling in it.
Anyway fuck that I'm just an arlarse now so should be on the auld arse thread out the fucking way sorry to be a nuisance.Hope I don't get banned.