« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 179581 times)

Offline StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • American Red since 1986
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11360 on: Today at 12:32:02 am »
Any of the remaining three save Argentina would be okay with me. 

Love a good underdog so I'd have to favor Morocco most of all.  France looks so sketchy in back (except when Ibou plays) that I could see the Atlas Lions nicking a goal like today and then frustrating France through the rest of the match.

Croatia second choice for me as they've never won it and Modric definitely deserves it in my eyes.

France because, well, because someone has to win it and I'd be happy for Konate.

And Argentina are c*nts so please, please someone knock them out.   Messi is an absolutely fabulous talent but what an unlikeable prick he is...   
Logged

Offline Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,717
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11361 on: Today at 12:36:17 am »
How on earth did England fuck that up?

I'd love Croatia or Morocco to win it now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11362 on: Today at 12:40:05 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm
I would like to see Croatia win it.
Imagine being able to say "former Liverpool player World Champion Dejan Lovren."  :lmao

On a serious note though, although it would be fabulous if Dejan, Modric et. al. won it, wouldn't it be mind-bending if Morocco came up trumps? They've been through every test WC winners are supposed to go through... Didn't lose any group matches, suffered through penalty shoot-outs, knocked out a former champion... What haven't these guys done?

It would be such a fairy-tale I think my cold dead heart might rediscover some faith in humanity if the Moroccans won the World Cup. Good God, we'd be telling our grandchildren about it.
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,288
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11363 on: Today at 12:41:21 am »
If Deschamps starts the same defence against Morocco, they are gonna get beat. No way Upamecano is way too dodgy to keep getting lucky match after match.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11364 on: Today at 12:43:56 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:41:21 am
If Deschamps starts the same defence against Morocco, they are gonna get beat. No way Upamecano is way too dodgy to keep getting lucky match after match.
I agree. The French, like England, hadn't really played anyone decent until today. And what we discovered is that they are fragile in defence and easily lose their composure. Morocco could take advantage.
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11365 on: Today at 01:05:15 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:40:05 am
Imagine being able to say "former Liverpool player World Champion Dejan Lovren."  :lmao

On a serious note though, although it would be fabulous if Dejan, Modric et. al. won it, wouldn't it be mind-bending if Morocco came up trumps? They've been through every test WC winners are supposed to go through... Didn't lose any group matches, suffered through penalty shoot-outs, knocked out a former champion... What haven't these guys done?

It would be such a fairy-tale I think my cold dead heart might rediscover some faith in humanity if the Moroccans won the World Cup. Good God, we'd be telling our grandchildren about it.
Ok. Fuck it I'll be honest I would love it if Morocco won the fucking thing.
Not from a footballing perspective though.Just for a laugh and to give the country some prestige.
I was in Morocco in the late sixties, I know... fucking mind blowing thought that isn't it?
What a gaff.
Marrakech express and all that.

Nice enough people, loved playing draughts in the cafes drinking mint tea and smoking kif from little clay pipes all fucking day.

Moved down to near the Atlas mountains and met an Irish guy who sent hash in between photos in a sealed envelope.All over Europe , Usa  fucking rolling in it.
Anyway fuck that I'm just an arlarse now so  should be on the auld arse thread out the fucking way  sorry to be a nuisance.Hope I don't get banned.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,117
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11366 on: Today at 01:17:23 am »
Logged

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11367 on: Today at 01:27:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:23 am

Ah well nah fuck me.
That'll do for me for the night.Well in Jordan son, Libpool playing tomorra lah?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,117
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11368 on: Today at 01:29:58 am »
Yes, 2PM our time kick off.  :D
Logged

Offline Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,130
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11369 on: Today at 01:32:02 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm
At least football is coming home. That ball from Kane's penalty went straight to England ...
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11370 on: Today at 01:33:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:17:23 am



Whilst he has had some great moments, hasn't Henderson suffered some disappointments, lost 2 CL finals, lost a Euro final after being a substituted substitute, lost the league with Rogers after getting injured, lost the league twice by 1 pt with Klopp, lost a EL final, lost a LC final, lost an FA cup final
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,117
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11371 on: Today at 01:36:08 am »
Yes mate but the wins have made them disappointment's vanish.

Harold Kane has never won anything and keeps losing.  :D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11372 on: Today at 01:36:23 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:33:24 am

Whilst he has had some great moments, hasn't Henderson suffered some disappointments, lost 2 CL finals, lost a Euro final after being a substituted substitute, lost the league with Rogers after getting injured, lost the league twice by 1 pt with Klopp, lost a EL final, lost a LC final, lost an FA cup final

Yeah, but he's got to captain the greatest football club ever over 250 times. So he's still winning.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,872
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11373 on: Today at 01:41:28 am »
Yes, totally, just reflecting on that picture though, he knows how to handle disappointment but he also knows the joy of winning (which helps)


Sir Harold Kane knows nothing about the joy of winning, City don't need him anymore as well
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,225
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11374 on: Today at 01:51:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:36:08 am
Yes mate but the wins have made them disappointment's vanish.

Harold Kane has never won anything and keeps losing.  :D

Got to admire his ambition, certainly aiming sky high...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11375 on: Today at 02:04:35 am »
Kane is a brilliant player. Probably England's best number 9 since way way back. Too bad he decided to waste his career at Spurs.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11376 on: Today at 02:09:05 am »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Today at 02:04:35 am
Kane is a brilliant player. Probably England's best number 9 since way way back. Too bad he decided to waste his career at Spurs.

Penalty aside he's played well,far less greedy than usual.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11377 on: Today at 02:12:13 am »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Today at 02:04:35 am
Kane is a brilliant player. Probably England's best number 9 since way way back. Too bad he decided to waste his career at Spurs.

A touch overrated for me, never does it when it really matters. Hes not as good as shearer or lineker were. His record is padded with lots of pens and goals against San Marino Panama etc. at his age could be his last World Cup so hes now nearing potless retirement. Played well last night though. Just bottled it
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #11378 on: Today at 02:21:35 am »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Today at 02:04:35 am
Kane is a brilliant player. Probably England's best number 9 since way way back. Too bad he decided to waste his career at Spurs.

Great player, Mentality midget.

When the chips are down he doesn't raise his game nevermind the team around him. Occasion got to him tonight, as it did when Spurs were looking for a league win, or partly when they played us in the CL final (tbf that was also his injury, but it was Kane ruining Spurs by playing injured and essentially giving them only 10 men)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 280 281 282 283 284 [285]   Go Up
« previous next »
 