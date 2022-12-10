Any of the remaining three save Argentina would be okay with me.



Love a good underdog so I'd have to favor Morocco most of all. France looks so sketchy in back (except when Ibou plays) that I could see the Atlas Lions nicking a goal like today and then frustrating France through the rest of the match.



Croatia second choice for me as they've never won it and Modric definitely deserves it in my eyes.



France because, well, because someone has to win it and I'd be happy for Konate.



And Argentina are c*nts so please, please someone knock them out. Messi is an absolutely fabulous talent but what an unlikeable prick he is...