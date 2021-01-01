« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

StL-Dono

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11360 on: Today at 12:32:02 am
Any of the remaining three save Argentina would be okay with me. 

Love a good underdog so I'd have to favor Morocco most of all.  France looks so sketchy in back (except when Ibou plays) that I could see the Atlas Lions nicking a goal like today and then frustrating France through the rest of the match.

Croatia second choice for me as they've never won it and Modric definitely deserves it in my eyes.

France because, well, because someone has to win it and I'd be happy for Konate.

And Argentina are c*nts so please, please someone knock them out.   Messi is an absolutely fabulous talent but what an unlikeable prick he is...   
Frostymo, laaaaa!

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11361 on: Today at 12:36:17 am
How on earth did England fuck that up?

I'd love Croatia or Morocco to win it now.
Morgana

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11362 on: Today at 12:40:05 am
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 11:38:31 pm
I would like to see Croatia win it.
Imagine being able to say "former Liverpool player World Champion Dejan Lovren."  :lmao

On a serious note though, although it would be fabulous if Dejan, Modric et. al. won it, wouldn't it be mind-bending if Morocco came up trumps? They've been through every test WC winners are supposed to go through... Didn't lose any group matches, suffered through penalty shoot-outs, knocked out a former champion... What haven't these guys done?

It would be such a fairy-tale I think my cold dead heart might rediscover some faith in humanity if the Moroccans won the World Cup. Good God, we'd be telling our grandchildren about it.
thegoodfella

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11363 on: Today at 12:41:21 am
If Deschamps starts the same defence against Morocco, they are gonna get beat. No way Upamecano is way too dodgy to keep getting lucky match after match.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #11364 on: Today at 12:43:56 am
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 12:41:21 am
If Deschamps starts the same defence against Morocco, they are gonna get beat. No way Upamecano is way too dodgy to keep getting lucky match after match.
I agree. The French, like England, hadn't really played anyone decent until today. And what we discovered is that they are fragile in defence and easily lose their composure. Morocco could take advantage.
