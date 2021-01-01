I would like to see Croatia win it.
Imagine being able to say "former Liverpool player World Champion Dejan Lovren."
On a serious note though, although it would be fabulous if Dejan, Modric et. al. won it, wouldn't it be mind-bending if Morocco came up trumps? They've been through every test WC winners are supposed to go through... Didn't lose any group matches, suffered through penalty shoot-outs, knocked out a former champion... What haven't these guys done?
It would be such a fairy-tale I think my cold dead heart might rediscover some faith in humanity if the Moroccans won the World Cup. Good God, we'd be telling our grandchildren about it.