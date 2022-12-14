« previous next »
Not really arsed about Ingurland winning, but.
Watching it with my lad. I went on a beer run to the fridge and came back to see Saka and Hendo had been subbed.
Ok so Hendo is shagged out doing the pressing while  foden is dreameing of a new ear ring, but Saka has been the one threat, the French were terrified of him. What a terrible substitution. Mount won the pen but did fuck all else. Sterling was crossing it from the half way line.
Add in bringing on Grealish with 30 seconds on the clock and you have to ask what the fuck is going on in Southgates head.
Trent never used, given our trump card is set pieces. The guy is a clown of a manager, but will get a knighthood for doing fuck all with some of the best players in the world.
I actually feel a little bit sorry for Kane because the pressure on him for that pen was immense, still should have scored it mind. But why is he captain.
Hendo is the one bollocking the team and driving them on and demanding more on the pitch, fronts up and does the post match media interview whilst Harry is crying in the changies.
Southgate is a laughable fraud. The talent at his disposal and he serves up shithouse football.
I think the talent in the England squad is good enough to go a step further than they currently are and I hope a change of manager will give them the fresh ideas and the bravery to make that step.

I don't like the way Southgate sets them up if I'm honest.  And I don't like having the best right back in the country getting splinters in his arse.
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 09:46:54 pm
They are desperate for Sir fucking harry to break Rooney's goal record.
The way they say Rooney as if he was scum. Can't have a scouser holding engerlund records.
I have no time for Rooney as a Liverpool supporter but I played footy with his uncle and knew his granddad as I'm originally from Croccy/Noggsy so fuck em can't stand the bigoted twats.

Rooneys talent compared to Kane is a hilarious comparison.

Kane having Englands record is like Giroud having Frances - mental.
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:47:44 pm
Not really arsed about Ingurland winning, but.
Watching it with my lad. I went on a beer run to the fridge and came back to see Saka and Hendo had been subbed.
Ok so Hendo is shagged out doing the pressing while  foden is dreameing of a new ear ring, but Saka has been the one threat, the French were terrified of him. What a terrible substitution. Mount won the pen but did fuck all else. Sterling was crossing it from the half way line.
Add in bringing on Grealish with 30 seconds on the clock and you have to ask what the fuck is going on in Southgates head.
Trent never used, given our trump card is set pieces. The guy is a clown of a manager, but will get a knighthood for doing fuck all with some of the best players in the world.
I actually feel a little bit sorry for Kane because the pressure on him for that pen was immense, still should have scored it mind. But why is he captain.
Hendo is the one bollocking the team and driving them on and demanding more on the pitch, fronts up and does the post match media interview whilst Harry is crying in the changies.
Southgate is a laughable fraud. The talent at his disposal and he serves up shithouse football.

I agree with all that, Id like to see what a proper manager could do with this group
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:34:20 pm
You know fuck well that he's talking about the knuckle draggers that make up the majority of folks who follow them.

The daft bastards dressed as crusaders in the Middle East complaining about the locals not understanding English culture?
Bit disappointed in foden , apparently hes hands down Englands best young player, a generational talent. Does a couple of flashy things and fuck all else all game. Hes no Saka.
Quote from: plura on Today at 09:22:24 pm
Two absolutely stupid penalties from France, Hernandez does stuff like that to show he's definitely not the best left back in the world. And the Dayot keeps on doing those things too in every game I watch him.
I was thinking the same; they (France) had no composure in defence whatsoever. This is why I have huge hopes for Morocco, who remained so disciplined and clean for 90 minutes and defended their one-goal lead like kings.

Morocco to win the whole thing?  ;) Probably not, because they're knackered with huge injuries and suspensions. But hopefully they have a few more tricks up their sleeves. They definitely could knock out France though.
Konate should be playing for France.  Upamecano looks so ropey.

England played decently but France took their chances.
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 09:11:54 pm
Least Trent wont be associated with that shit show.
It's always me and you isn't it mate  ;D

What shit show? The show Trent wants to be involved in, the shit show which would have completed Jordan Henderson's haul of medals to an unprecedented level, the show every English player in our academy strives for. Seriously, what are you or anyone else on here going to say to any of them if you ever meet them without appearing to be a bad two-faced knobhead.

Up the Reds.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:49:02 pm
Rooneys talent compared to Kane is a hilarious comparison.

Kane having Englands record is like Giroud having Frances - mental.

Thats a crazy crazy comparison, Kane is one of the best number 9s of the last 5-10 years.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:50:12 pm
I agree with all that, Id like to see what a proper manager could do with this group

Saka was on fire tonight. They kicked fuck out of him and he kept going back for more. Him Bellingham and Hendo had the French pinned in their own box for large parts of the first half, Walker being held back to deal with Mbappe. Soft arse Southgate brings him off for Sterling who City offloaded because he is gone.
Ffs the English are thick bastards if they think Southgate is any good. As for the Grealish substitution. I just dont believe it.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:52:30 pm
Bit disappointed in foden , apparently hes hands down Englands best young player, a generational talent. Does a couple of flashy things and fuck all else all game. Hes no Saka.

Trent and Saka on the right would be a ludicrous pair for a tactically astute England manager. Theyd be superb for the club, and after striking a good relationship at the next Euros Saka can come as Mo winds down.
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 09:54:37 pm
It's always me and you isn't it mate  ;D

What shit show? The show Trent wants to be involved in, the shit show which would have completed Jordan Henderson's haul of medals to an unprecedented level, the show every English player in our academy strives for. Seriously, what are you or anyone else on here going to say to any of them if you ever meet them without appearing to be a bad two-faced knobhead.

Up the Reds.

Well done mate, the lads played well tonight....and there was no shame in that performance.
