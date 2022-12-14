Not really arsed about Ingurland winning, but.

Watching it with my lad. I went on a beer run to the fridge and came back to see Saka and Hendo had been subbed.

Ok so Hendo is shagged out doing the pressing while foden is dreameing of a new ear ring, but Saka has been the one threat, the French were terrified of him. What a terrible substitution. Mount won the pen but did fuck all else. Sterling was crossing it from the half way line.

Add in bringing on Grealish with 30 seconds on the clock and you have to ask what the fuck is going on in Southgates head.

Trent never used, given our trump card is set pieces. The guy is a clown of a manager, but will get a knighthood for doing fuck all with some of the best players in the world.

I actually feel a little bit sorry for Kane because the pressure on him for that pen was immense, still should have scored it mind. But why is he captain.

Hendo is the one bollocking the team and driving them on and demanding more on the pitch, fronts up and does the post match media interview whilst Harry is crying in the changies.

Southgate is a laughable fraud. The talent at his disposal and he serves up shithouse football.