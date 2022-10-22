You do know who the coach is right?
Thats shocking from Tchouemani but Saka definitely runs into his leg
Trent destroyed there
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Mbappe has been one of their worst players but to be fair to him, that's on Deschamps' idiotic defensive tactics
The guy doesn't work defensively, england's gameplan of getting it to Saka was due to how easy it is to walk it up the pitch that side.
Give the ball the Saka and watch him flop to the floor
Fuck I hope Hendo doesn't take a pen
Another petty foul by Griezmann. Ref needs to give him a final warning.
Rice has been sloppy all game
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
