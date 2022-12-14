« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10360 on: Today at 06:23:45 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 06:21:01 pm
Or is it his wife?

It's his ma.  >:(
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10361 on: Today at 06:24:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:23:45 pm
It's his ma.  >:(

Its his ma's wife.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10362 on: Today at 06:25:52 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 06:21:44 pm
You know he didn't actually say this, don't you?

Yes Lycan I do.  ;D  The sort of thing them City buggers would say though, so I just find it funny.  ;)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10363 on: Today at 06:30:39 pm
Lovely piece on Hendo.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10364 on: Today at 06:34:47 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:30:39 pm
Lovely piece on Hendo.
Absolutely amazing mate.
I could add so much more but I'll just agree with you completely.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10365 on: Today at 06:35:29 pm
Messi is as much of a c*nt as Ronaldo is. If Croatia don't do them I hope either England or France do. And then I hope Weghorst tweets about it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10366 on: Today at 06:36:11 pm
How come Rabiot is still starter for French team, he's been average for Juve last 3-4 years.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10367 on: Today at 06:36:41 pm
Its great seeing the Hendo love tonight, he deserves every little bit of it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10368 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm
Jordon is such a great guy - he should be the captain of England.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10369 on: Today at 06:39:39 pm
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on Today at 06:37:02 pm
Jordon is such a great guy - he should be the captain of England.

He should be Millie, but he won't grumble about it. He just accepts it and gets on with it, he's a utter professional. I love his dad Brian as well, they have been through such a lot together.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10370 on: Today at 06:45:26 pm
Vive la France!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10371 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:35:29 pm
Messi is as much of a c*nt as Ronaldo is. If Croatia don't do them I hope either England or France do. And then I hope Weghorst tweets about it.

Yep.  Anyone but the Argies for me.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10372 on: Today at 06:48:08 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:36:11 pm
How come Rabiot is still starter for French team, he's been average for Juve last 3-4 years.

Midfield has been decimated by injuries
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10373 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on Today at 06:37:02 pm
Jordon is such a great guy - he should be the captain of England.

He's the real captain on and off the pitch.  Just look at he way he carries himself.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10374 on: Today at 06:50:27 pm
3-0 France imo, a red for Pickford or Maguire
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10375 on: Today at 06:52:12 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:45:26 pm
Vive la France!
Jude and Jordan remind you that they are 50 votes from being an extreme right wing country, but carry on.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #10376 on: Today at 06:52:23 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:50:27 pm
3-0 France imo, a red for Pickford or Maguire

I'm actually expecting Maguire to have a good game today. He seems to turn into Baresi during international tournaments and then reverts back to Ali Dia for club football.
