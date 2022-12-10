« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 168348 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,081
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 05:09:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1601623035156758528

If you want to see Ronaldo cry repeatably.  :D
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm »
Great interview by Amrabat there. Get him now.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,221
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 05:10:18 pm »
Amrabat has very good English... ;D

Edit: Riki-Tiki Monggose a touch quicker... :P
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,485
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 05:10:31 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 04:09:45 pm
Thankfully the ref has ignored every bit of cheating so far. Hopefully it stays that way.
I'd be surprised if they don't give this guy the final. He was outstanding. Compared to that buffoon last night this ref was some type of Jesus.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 05:08:10 pm
Fantastic display, have certainly made fans along the way.....good honest football....

If England go out tonight, then I shall be cheering for them.

Loved how they just ran through the Portugal press.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 05:11:03 pm »



Imagine if it's Ronaldo who did this.
Logged

Online The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,067
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:07:53 pm
Imagine a Croatia v Morocco final!
Let's not ;D
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 05:11:31 pm »
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 05:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on Today at 05:04:37 pm
A win for all of Africa :P

Agree though, it's great to see.
 

And moles of course...

Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 05:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:08:16 pm
I'm sure the £200-300m he'll collect in Saudi Arabia will help. The fact that he'll coast over there with no exertion for a few years probably means we'll see him for Euro 2024 and maybe even the 2026 World Cup.  ;D
Oh man. Surely they tell him to eff off now. Imagine being Rafael Leão, Gonçalo Ramos, João Felix and whoever else next time theres an international and seeing him still turning up.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 05:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 05:10:31 pm
I'd be surprised if they don't give this guy the final. He was outstanding. Compared to that buffoon last night this ref was some type of Jesus.

Love how he waved Penaldo Fernandes and Pepe away after those dives
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 05:10:18 pm
Amrabat has very good English... ;D

Edit: Riki-Tiki Monggose a touch quicker... :P

I am very excited, mate - he is the answer to our prayers  ;D
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,081
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 05:13:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:09:35 pm
https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1601623035156758528

If you want to see Ronaldo cry repeatably.  :D

No thanks. Id rather see the Morocco players celebrating.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 05:13:22 pm »
Very conflicted about that game.  Hate the way Morocco play but love the fact that Ronaldo and Portugal are out. 
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 05:13:52 pm »
Even on xG:

The xG Philosophy@xGPhilosophy
Morocco (1.43) 1-0 (1.49) Portugal
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,650
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:13:22 pm
Very conflicted about that game.  Hate the way Morocco play but love the fact that Ronaldo and Portugal are out.
Eh?! Whats to hate?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:13:22 pm
Very conflicted about that game.  Hate the way Morocco play but love the fact that Ronaldo and Portugal are out.

Why the hate?
They defend well and break like lightning.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,651
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 05:14:51 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:13:06 pm
No thanks. Id rather see the Morocco players celebrating.
I think theres room for both ;)
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,255
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 05:16:27 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:14:52 pm


Now thats a ronaldo. Who was that other imposter c*nt
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,106
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:14:28 pm
Why the hate?
They defend well and break like lightning.

Its almost like watching peak Mourinho football.  Absolutely hate it. 

Nothing against Morocco at all, theyve done brilliantly to get to the semi-finals, its just not my preferred style of football. 
Logged

Online dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 05:17:28 pm »
Was actually glad when Ronaldo came on. He made Portugal look worse.
Shout out to the Morocco manager. Got to be manager of the tournament
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,154
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2018 Champion Tipster
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 05:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:16:40 pm
Its almost like watching peak Mourinho football.  Absolutely hate it. 

Nothing against Morocco at all, theyve done brilliantly to get to the semi-finals, its just not my preferred style of football. 
That's football though, when its Mourinho against us we cry, when its someone else against someone we don't like we champion it
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,919
  • Legacy fan
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 05:19:08 pm »
Anyone playing Maroc will probably need to score first.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,714
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
Delighted for Bernardo Silva the little c*nt.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10305 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Lovely to see Fernandez, Ronaldo, Silva, Richarlison and Neymar all going home, a horrible
 bunch of feckers.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,215
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10306 on: Today at 05:20:48 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Delighted for Bernardo Silva the little c*nt.
👌🤣
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,081
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10307 on: Today at 05:21:11 pm »
Diogo Jota to lead the line now at the Euro's in 2024.  :D
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #10308 on: Today at 05:21:14 pm »
Wow! What a game and a fantastic result for Morocco.

They were the better team and great performances all over the pitch.  ;D


Some of the Portugal players need to take a serious look at themselves, I can understand they are disappointed but to behave like that after the game they only embarrass their own country. :o 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 253 254 255 256 257 [258]   Go Up
« previous next »
 