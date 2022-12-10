Thankfully the ref has ignored every bit of cheating so far. Hopefully it stays that way.
Fantastic display, have certainly made fans along the way.....good honest football....If England go out tonight, then I shall be cheering for them.
Imagine a Croatia v Morocco final!
https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1601623035156758528If you want to see Ronaldo cry repeatably.
A win for all of Africa Agree though, it's great to see.
I'm sure the £200-300m he'll collect in Saudi Arabia will help. The fact that he'll coast over there with no exertion for a few years probably means we'll see him for Euro 2024 and maybe even the 2026 World Cup.
I'd be surprised if they don't give this guy the final. He was outstanding. Compared to that buffoon last night this ref was some type of Jesus.
Amrabat has very good English... Edit: Riki-Tiki Monggose a touch quicker...
Very conflicted about that game. Hate the way Morocco play but love the fact that Ronaldo and Portugal are out.
No thanks. Id rather see the Morocco players celebrating.
Why the hate?They defend well and break like lightning.
Its almost like watching peak Mourinho football. Absolutely hate it. Nothing against Morocco at all, theyve done brilliantly to get to the semi-finals, its just not my preferred style of football.
Delighted for Bernardo Silva the little c*nt.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.26]