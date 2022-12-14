« previous next »
Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9920 on: Today at 01:30:42 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:42:57 pm
Fernandez hits the post
This Enzo Fernandez kid looks like he's going to be a monster. Are we in for him? Will probably end up at Madrid, sadly.  :'(
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,480
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9921 on: Today at 01:39:55 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:48:09 pm
Ah fuck
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:48:13 pm
Great save to be fair
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:48:21 pm
Oh no

Oh, jeez. Sorry Virgil. Didn't know he missed a pen. He went for the same corner where he jipped Kepa in the cup final. Martinez would have known he shoots that side. Should've switched, but oh well. Let's hope Dutch fans aren't as rabid and unforgiving as the English.

 Come home, Virgil, and hug it out with Kloppo.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,287
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9922 on: Today at 01:45:24 am
Kind of half hoping for a England Argentina final for the drama, but at the same time, f*ck that. Don't want England getting a shot at glory (it's the Irish/Scotch in me  ;D). Get Hendo and Trent back with the team.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,289
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9923 on: Today at 02:40:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:27:14 pm
You add Messi's comments about the ref which of course go unsactioned.


He's right in that the ref shouldn't officiate again at the WC, but he must blind to not think so much of it favoured Argentina. It's like he wanted a signed Messi shirt, a selfie and a Christmas card
Logged

Offline Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,368
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9924 on: Today at 03:19:20 am
Antonio Mateu Lahoz was the ref in the 2018 CL return leg against City at the Etihad which we won 2-1, and the 2019 QF first leg against Porto which we won 2-0, so I have a bit of a soft spot for him lol. Massive drama queen
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9925 on: Today at 03:50:27 am
If anybody else plays that ball for Argentinas first goal its the best assist of their entire career. Messi probably has a dozen better ones. The best ever. By a mile.
Logged

Offline Nico CARP

  • Rawk Hug Commander
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • River Plate And Liverpool FC FAN.
    • https://www.cariverplate.com.ar/
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9926 on: Today at 04:22:47 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:30:42 am
This Enzo Fernandez kid looks like he's going to be a monster. Are we in for him? Will probably end up at Madrid, sadly.  :'(

Please do everything you can to get me to Liverpool. He is the closest thing to Steven Gerrard that has ever existed.
Logged
River Plate Forum
https://www.turiver.com/

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,751
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9927 on: Today at 06:46:07 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.






Why are you even posting on this thread which is about the World Cup games if you despise it so much. Strange.
Logged

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,714
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9928 on: Today at 08:00:25 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.






Bit rude, been on the sauce?
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,018
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9929 on: Today at 08:34:54 am
Person in couldn't care less but obviously caring enough to post shocker.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9930 on: Today at 08:45:01 am
Big game tonight and I dont think theres a lot between England ad France. Mbappe is obviously the best player and if he plays well then France win. However England have the midfield and forwards to win.

Whoever wins will fancy their chances of going all the way.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9931 on: Today at 08:56:04 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.
Why are you on here posting then? What gives you the right to call a people on here who are just watching football pricks? Your custom title certainly checks out. Fuck off back to the rock you crawled out of.
Logged

Offline y2w902

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • * * * * *
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9932 on: Today at 09:45:48 am
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,862
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9933 on: Today at 09:58:21 am
I'd rather England won it than Argentina any day of the week. If that was the final I'll be draped in St. George's Cross and happily knock a tooth out to look more apt and be ready to punch someone in the face. All after about 8 pints of ale of course. The Argentinians are insufferable.
Logged

Online John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,350
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9934 on: Today at 09:58:56 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.
The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.
Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.
You must live a wonderfully clean and admirable life, your day to day standards of living must be exceptional for you to judge anyone who dares watch a few footy matches. You've probably never even driven over 30 miles an hour have you? What a remarkably human-being, give yourself a pat on the back.









« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:52 am by John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) »
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,018
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9935 on: Today at 10:03:22 am
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 09:45:48 am
https://twitter.com/YlDavs/status/1601465849805959170?t=QD79gwhSvuoRp88kufrIzw&s=19


There was needle going on all game between the two sides. I absolutely loved it and I also loved the shithousing from the Argies after they won it. I'd have done the same thing. We constantly go on about football being watered down and too sanitised but when stuff like this happens people are clutching their pearls.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online EastTyroneRed

  • Got an issue? Here's a tissue. Or a sock. I use either...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9936 on: Today at 10:32:03 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.
Oh no.

Am i cancelled?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:44 am by EastTyroneRed »
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9937 on: Today at 10:32:10 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.

It should be fairly obvious in 2022 that individual protest is worthless. Especially if it amounts to looking away when the tele happens to be on. Grow up.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,433
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9938 on: Today at 11:08:08 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:50:27 am
If anybody else plays that ball for Argentinas first goal its the best assist of their entire career. Messi probably has a dozen better ones. The best ever. By a mile.

How many posters have you got of him  ;)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,861
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9939 on: Today at 11:13:09 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:08:08 am
How many posters have you got of him  ;)

Not as many as I have of Nadal.
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9940 on: Today at 11:15:04 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:50:27 am
If anybody else plays that ball for Argentinas first goal its the best assist of their entire career. Messi probably has a dozen better ones. The best ever. By a mile.

And yet you always get the "If that was Messi you'd never hear the end of it" when a player makes a good pass/scores a good goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9941 on: Today at 11:29:11 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:13:09 am
Not as many as I have of Nadal.
And hes losing the battle for wall space with Ben Duckett/Babar Azam.
Logged

Online Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,756
  • IFWT
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9942 on: Today at 11:30:34 am
Quote from: John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?) on Today at 09:58:56 am
You must live a wonderfully clean and admirable life, your day to day standards of living must be exceptional for you to judge anyone who dares watch a few footy matches. You've probably never even driven over 30 miles have you? What a remarkably human-being, give yourself a pat on the back.

His Custom Title tells you everything you need to know.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,440
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9943 on: Today at 11:33:20 am
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.





Piss off you smug patronizing gobshite
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,623
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9944 on: Today at 11:40:54 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:58:21 am
I'd rather England won it than Argentina any day of the week. If that was the final I'll be draped in St. George's Cross and happily knock a tooth out to look more apt and be ready to punch someone in the face. All after about 8 pints of ale of course. The Argentinians are insufferable.

Yeah, also fancy the young kids playing football around England to be able to look up to Bellingham, Henderson and Trent, Foden etc as winners, as World Champions.

Hope Hendo has a great night tonight, which can also inspire the rest of the season for him, as well as signing off from young Jude with a "See you soon at Kirby, young man"
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,271
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9945 on: Today at 11:58:35 am
i am probably in the minority but i kinda liked World Cup during winter time.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,962
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9946 on: Today at 12:31:49 pm
I don't fit in the try-hard anyone but England crowd but I do find it quite difficult to get into their games until the knockouts come. Looking forward to tonight though, and anyone who doesn't want to see our captain drive England to a world cup is mad. After last night I think I could get fully into an England Argentina final. Mouth watering that would be!
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,710
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9947 on: Today at 12:35:40 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:31:49 pm
I don't fit in the try-hard anyone but England crowd but I do find it quite difficult to get into their games until the knockouts come. Looking forward to tonight though, and anyone who doesn't want to see our captain drive England to a world cup is mad. After last night I think I could get fully into an England Argentina final. Mouth watering that would be!

A good chance of that being the final now. You just wonder if that Portugal-Argentina narrative can be avoided though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9948 on: Today at 12:40:23 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:44:32 am
Couldnt care less.

The absolute state of anyone watching or being interested in this corrupt murderous shite of a competition.

Shame on you pricks whoever and wherever you are.






Suppose people like you won't watch other sports as well because the Likes of F1, Boxing etc are now being staged in these countries too and maybe corrupt too. At the same time us Brits are squeaky clean.. and we do have own problems and issues to some degree.
Logged

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9949 on: Today at 12:43:56 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:39:55 am
Oh, jeez. Sorry Virgil. Didn't know he missed a pen. He went for the same corner where he jipped Kepa in the cup final. Martinez would have known he shoots that side. Should've switched, but oh well. Let's hope Dutch fans aren't as rabid and unforgiving as the English.

 Come home, Virgil, and hug it out with Kloppo.


It wasn't a bad penalty but from the moment he ran up and took it you knew it was going to the keepers right.
Logged
