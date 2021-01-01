If ever a photo sums up a tournament. Classless from start to finish.









Fellow professionals my arse...small time shithouses. Modern day footy needs a fuckin big reboot, too many gobshites from top to bottom. It's a total turn off for me now.There was a time you could relate to most players, even those who made the big time. Now most players have lost touch with reality and made themselves so easy to hate in the process.I find that picture classless and disgusting but these days it's probably par for the course and it won't get much attention for how low it sinks.