World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
2010 was a bit boring. This WC is nuts.

Yeah the only real drama I remember is Uruguay v Ghana
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
2010 was a bit boring. This WC is nuts.
atmosphere at 2010 was shite cos of the fucking vuvuzelas. This World Cup has been class so far, Russia was good too. Been saying all week that France v England is the de facto final, don't see anything today that's changed my mind unfortunately.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
Yeah the only real drama I remember is Uruguay v Ghana
And the Donovan goal
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
A lot of South America is backing Argentina it seems.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:46 pm
Argentina will lose against Croatia. The Croats are the worst possible opponents for this Argentina team ...

Nah i think its the opposite. Argentina will win.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
How was Paredes not sent off there?

Lahoz reffing to the occasion as per usual.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
atmosphere at 2010 was shite cos of the fucking vuvuzelas. This World Cup has been class so far, Russia was good too. Been saying all week that France v England is the de facto final, don't see anything today that's changed my mind unfortunately.
Wenger is actually of the same opinion. I read his pre-match analysis today.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:58:51 pm
And the Donovan goal

What happened I cant recall?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm
What happened I cant recall?

Scored after a field length counter against Algeria to put the US through...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b7eZmKWW9s4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b7eZmKWW9s4</a>
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:58:08 pm
atmosphere at 2010 was shite cos of the fucking vuvuzelas.
yes, for TV watchers.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
If ever a photo sums up a tournament. Classless from start to finish.


Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
A lot of South America is backing Argentina it seems.

I'm living in Medellin and heard the people in my building rooting for the Dutch. In general, people in Latin America don't have much love for Argentina. Colombians were also rooting against Brazil. I watched the opening game in a restaurant though and people were supporting Ecuador in that game.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
If ever a photo sums up a tournament. Classless from start to finish.



Argentina's footballing persona is as ugly, classless and embarrassing as it gets. How pathetic are all those guys
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:46:15 pm
Was a weird one wasnt actually a great game for 3/4s of it but was full of drama! Will go down as a classic just for those dramatic moments.

 Am fifteen minutes in and so many challenges have gone in already. Lots of niggly dirty fouls by both teams. Bloody hell.  :o

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:52:59 pm
2010 was a bit boring. This WC is nuts.
I honestly cannot remember another tournament with this much drama.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
If ever a photo sums up a tournament. Classless from start to finish.




You add Messi's comments about the ref which of course go unsactioned.

Quote
I dont want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened, Messi said.

I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 11:18:18 pm
I'm living in Medellin and heard the people in my building rooting for the Dutch. In general, people in Latin America don't have much love for Argentina. Colombians were also rooting against Brazil. I watched the opening game in a restaurant though and people were supporting Ecuador in that game.

Is it maybe just certain countries? Peru and Bolivians I have seen supporting Argentina.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Croatia/Morocco final, please!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm
Andres Cantor almost shot his Gol load to early there!
He's still in the business? I remember watching the 2002 WC on Univision and it was genuinely one of my best memories from university.

Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Croatia/Morocco final, please!
This would be insane and I would love it.  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Would be surprised if the winner doesnt come from the England/France side of the draw. Got 15/1 on Portugal at the start of the tournament and still have them down as favourites, with or without Cristiano.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:51:48 pm
Would be surprised if the winner doesnt come from the England/France side of the draw. Got 15/1 on Portugal at the start of the tournament and still have them down as favourites, with or without Cristiano.

Portugal have class throughout their team. With Brazil out, they have a clear route to the final. Defo favourites imo. I'd only have France as favourites over them in a game, and France have anything but a clear route to the final.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
If Portugal beat Morocco they play the winner of England vs France
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 08:40:26 pm
Argentinas only hope is that England v France goes to 120 and the tired winner loses to Portugal. This side get battered by France or England youd think.
France will batter England. It's probably an Argentina-France final but I've got high hopes for Croatia-Morocco.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm
Croatia/Morocco final, please!

With Morocco winning. A win for Africa.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:59:39 pm
Portugal have class throughout their team. With Brazil out, they have a clear route to the final. Defo favourites imo. I'd only have France as favourites over them in a game, and France have anything but a clear route to the final.
Agree mate, arguably the best player in Serie A, leao cant get in the starting side, an embarrassment of riches. Solid at the back too and with Bernardo Silva pulling the strings, very good chance of success.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:01:28 am
France will batter England. It's probably an Argentina-France final but I've got high hopes for Croatia-Morocco.
You think so? Mbappe aside how do you think theyve done? Genuine question as Ive only seen them against Poland.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Keep seeing everywhere that Argentina play Croatia in the semis

Surely this is bollocks due to them being on different sides of the draw?

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:14:04 am
Keep seeing everywhere that Argentina play Croatia in the semis

Surely this is bollocks due to them being on different sides of the draw?



Eh? This side played today
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Whoever wins tomorrow wins it I reckon.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 12:16:19 am
Eh? This side played today

ah i dunno mate I have got myself confused. I thought Teams from Groups ABCD played each other right up to the semis, Same for EFGH.

Just looked at a WC chart and can now see i am indeed talking utter shite :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: John_P on Today at 12:01:07 am
If Portugal beat Morocco they play the winner of England vs France

Oh damn you're right ... for some reason I keep thinking Argentina play the winner of England v France.

Well in that case ... it completely fucking invalidates my last post haha.

I'd fancy France or Portugal over Argentina. England not so much - bottle jobs and they have some shite at the back.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:21:16 am
Oh damn you're right ... for some reason I keep thinking Argentina play the winner of England v France.



Exactly what i thought mate.

I thought Two sides of the draw fight it out and 1 from each side meet in the final.  Groups ABCD and EFGH


Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
If ever a photo sums up a tournament. Classless from start to finish.




Fellow professionals my arse...small time shithouses. Modern day footy needs a fuckin big reboot, too many gobshites from top to bottom. It's a total turn off for me now.

There was a time you could relate to most players, even those who made the big time. Now most players have lost touch with reality and made themselves so easy to hate in the process.

I find that picture classless and disgusting but these days it's probably par for the course and it won't get much attention for how low it sinks.
