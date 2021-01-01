Both teams just want to get to pens
Gavin Hastings?
Try this, it's Fulham's third goalhttps://www.dailymotion.com/video/xm4mav
I know Im a very bitter person but after the city v villa game I detest Martinez and will dance around the house naked if these go out.
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.
These kits look so cheap and poorly made. And there are no words for how fucked the orange mishmash is.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Please god France beat England tomorrow. Please!
Ref has been a c*nt for most of the game.
This has to be the worst partnership on commentary. Some utter shite being spouted.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]