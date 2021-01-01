« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242] 243   Go Down

Author Topic: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)  (Read 159129 times)

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 09:22:36 pm »
Call out Messi's playacting for folks sake
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 09:22:39 pm »
Dutch have stoped playing again fucking hell go for the win
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 09:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 09:21:11 pm
Both teams just want to get to pens

Never understood why teams do this, unless they're massive underdogs. Just go and win the game while it's still in your control.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 09:22:54 pm »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 09:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:20:42 pm
Try this, it's Fulham's third goal

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xm4mav
Awesome. I assume thats the year they reached the final? They were terrific that run.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,771
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 09:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 09:21:32 pm
I know Im a very bitter person but after the city v villa game I detest Martinez and will dance around the house naked if these go out.

Video, or it didn't happen.
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 09:23:00 pm »
3 of the best footballers ever to play footie Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar also 3 of the most unlikable shithouses ever to play footie.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 09:23:05 pm »
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,429
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,277
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 09:23:20 pm »
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 09:23:56 pm »
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:23:20 pm
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.

Hes starting to become a bit of a willing participant.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • American Red since 1986
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 09:24:08 pm »
Good god...  the Argentine diving is really at Kane-like levels...   Ridiculous.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,315
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 09:24:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:23:20 pm
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.
Yep

Literally all thats on their minds
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,431
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 09:25:12 pm »
I hope the Dutch win!
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,847
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:23:20 pm
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.

He might lose it and eventually chop someone down
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 09:26:20 pm »

Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal is such a coward
Logged

Offline The G in Get Hard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,062
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 09:26:23 pm »
De Jong in midfield has been good.
Logged

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 09:26:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:23:20 pm
Argentina are doing whatever they can to get Timber sent off at the moment.
Thick as two short planks that lad.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm »
Dutch settling for pens now by the looks of that first period.
Logged

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,311
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 09:26:49 pm »
give me some fucking Argie tears. Would be epic to see both them and Brazil go out. Can't stand the dirty shitehouses.

Imagine being Messi and resorting to bullshit antics like this? Seems you can take the footballer out of Argentina...
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,439
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 09:27:47 pm »
nothin out of messi's mouth in that huddle. head gone, he is sulking
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,170
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 09:28:56 pm »
Dont care about the Dutch, I just want Messi to lose
Im a small man
Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,180
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 09:29:31 pm »
These kits look so cheap and poorly made. And there are no words for how fucked the orange mishmash is.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 09:30:08 pm »
One thing. After the earlier game youd assume Messi wont go 5th if it goes to penalties.
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,983
  • Bam!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 09:30:22 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 09:29:31 pm
These kits look so cheap and poorly made. And there are no words for how fucked the orange mishmash is.

The tournament of shit kits and shit teams
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
  • Up the Red Men
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 09:30:54 pm »
Please god France beat England tomorrow. Please!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 09:31:44 pm »
Why is the ref bothering. What a dick.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,429
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 09:31:54 pm »
Ref has been a c*nt for most of the game.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,170
  • Meh sd f
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9669 on: Today at 09:32:41 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:30:54 pm
Please god France beat England tomorrow. Please!
France looks like the best team by far so far
Logged

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9670 on: Today at 09:32:50 pm »
This has to be the worst partnership on commentary. Some utter shite being spouted.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9671 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm »
If Argentina score then Van Gaal has to send Davids on to stud everyone.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,277
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9672 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:31:54 pm
Ref has been a c*nt for most of the game.

There's been twelve bookings in this match. And probably a quarter of those were given to players on the bench.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,293
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9673 on: Today at 09:33:44 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 09:32:50 pm
This has to be the worst partnership on commentary. Some utter shite being spouted.

Youve got a point. But Jermaine Jenas, Sam Matterface and Danny Murphy would like a word.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9674 on: Today at 09:33:59 pm »
How is that an advantage for the Dutch for a foul on one of their defenders?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,429
  • Truthiness
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9675 on: Today at 09:34:14 pm »
Fuck off ref.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,481
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9676 on: Today at 09:34:16 pm »
Everyone must have a yellow now?
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9677 on: Today at 09:34:25 pm »
This extra time is terrible.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9678 on: Today at 09:34:30 pm »
Ive never seen Lauturo Martinez do anything ever.

Wtf Did Van Gaal change things?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9679 on: Today at 09:34:47 pm »
This ref
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242] 243   Go Up
« previous next »
 