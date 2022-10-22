« previous next »
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9240 on: Today at 07:36:17 pm
Virj coming home then.  :D
Logged

Lawnmowerman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9241 on: Today at 07:36:27 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:35:48 pm
It's really looking like this might be Messi's tournament after all
ronaldo watching it all from the bench
Logged

Iska

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9242 on: Today at 07:37:11 pm
Turn the crowd up, turn Pearce down imo.
Logged

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9243 on: Today at 07:37:54 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:25:07 pm

What a c*nt,you just know that he also batters his kids.

How can you tell its a bloke? Effes skills right there, eagle eyed.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9244 on: Today at 07:38:19 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:35:48 pm
It's really looking like this might be Messi's tournament after all

They basically wait for him to come alive and make the magic happen. Keep it tight at the other end and they have a chance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9245 on: Today at 07:38:59 pm
Commentator on BBC sounded like Martin Tyler whenever Liverpool score on that goal
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9246 on: Today at 07:39:00 pm
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 07:35:22 pm
Surpassed Xavi and Iniesta?

For his sheer consistency and quality at the highest level for almost 15 years. Xavi was slightly better technically but overall Modric has eclipsed him imho.
Logged
Phuk yoo

And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9247 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm
Messi on Ake is not good for Holland
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9248 on: Today at 07:40:56 pm
Imagine thinking he's not the greatest ever.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9249 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 07:36:03 pm
Not a fan of parasite?

Logged in for the 2nd game.. not going my way so far.
Logged
Phuk yoo

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9250 on: Today at 07:43:35 pm
Van Gaal needs to gove Xavi Simons a chance. He creates and scores

This workman like midfield is not going to help now that they are behind.
Logged
Phuk yoo

rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9251 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm
Acuña is a fucking shithouse.
Logged

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9252 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:43:35 pm
Van Gaal needs to gove Xavi Simons a chance. He creates and scores

This workman like midfield is not going to help now that they are behind.

Van Gaal needs to stop running his mouth and retire for good when they lose tonight.
Logged

"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9253 on: Today at 07:44:54 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:43:38 pm
Acuña is a fucking shithouse.

He looks like Tevez's illegitimate brother.
Logged
Phuk yoo

tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9254 on: Today at 07:47:30 pm
Argentina have a player on the deck every 5 minutes.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9255 on: Today at 07:47:38 pm
ha, 3rd booking for the benches
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

red mongoose

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9256 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm
This ref is insane.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9257 on: Today at 07:48:04 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:47:30 pm
Argentina have a player on the deck every 5 minutes.

Change of tactics from the usual two minutes then  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9258 on: Today at 07:48:11 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:47:41 pm
This ref is insane.

It's in the eyes
Logged

FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9259 on: Today at 07:49:35 pm
Dutch need to get Jeremie Frimpong on he's a livewire.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9260 on: Today at 07:50:20 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:47:41 pm
This ref is insane.

He's raising the possibility for a lighter redux of 2006's Battle of Nuremburg refereeing display by Valentin Ivanov. Although I doubt any ref reaches those levels again (16 yellow cards; four reds) at a WC
Logged

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9261 on: Today at 07:50:55 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:49:35 pm
Dutch need to get Jeremie Frimpong on he's a livewire.

I reckon they need Wout Weghorst or Vincent Janssen myself
Logged

Frostymo, laaaaa!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9262 on: Today at 07:51:39 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:50:20 pm
He's raising the possibility for a lighter redux of 2006's Battle of Nuremburg refereeing display by Valentin Ivanov. Although I doubt any ref reaches those levels again (16 yellow cards; four reds) at a WC

Do yellow cards get waived after this round?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

demain

  
  
  
  
  
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Reply #9263 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm
Van Gaal needs to change something drastically in the second half, throw off the shackles a tad. They've been reduced to basic route one football so far, no clear chances created whatsoever.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re:
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:48:11 pm
It's in the eyes
Cold, black eyes. Lifeless eyes, like a doll.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 07:53:45 pm »
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:51:43 pm
Van Gaal needs to change something drastically in the second half, throw off the shackles a tad. They've been reduced to basic route one football so far, no clear chances created whatsoever.

At least he's forced to go for it now. His sides are so robotic.

They've still got a decent chance of making the final though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 07:54:00 pm »
How come Shearer only got 63 caps? He was Englands best player pretty much all of the 90s.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,054
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 07:54:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:50:20 pm
He's raising the possibility for a lighter redux of 2006's Battle of Nuremburg refereeing display by Valentin Ivanov. Although I doubt any ref reaches those levels again (16 yellow cards; four reds) at a WC

Greatest international game I've ever seen.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 07:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:54:00 pm
How come Shearer only got 63 caps? He was Englands best player pretty much all of the 90s.

Retired after Euro 2000 and there was far less internationals back then. Ronaldo is just short of 200 caps ffs.

Shearer also did his cruciate twice in the 90s.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,012
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 07:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:54:00 pm
How come Shearer only got 63 caps? He was Englands best player pretty much all of the 90s.
Two serious knee injuries.
Logged
AHA!

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 07:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:50:55 pm
I reckon they need Wout Weghorst or Vincent Janssen myself

How is it in Buenos Aires right now?
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,307
  • Indefatigability
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 07:58:01 pm »
Cant believe the Dutch are so blunt.
Logged

Online TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,301
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 07:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:58:01 pm
Cant believe the Dutch are so blunt.
Gakpo and Depay arent very good. Simple


And they lack the attacking midfielders youd expect of them.

Its not a vintage crop
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 07:54:57 pm
Retired after Euro 2000 and there was far less internationals back then. Ronaldo is just short of 200 caps ffs.

Shearer also did his cruciate twice in the 90s.
I suppose so, but he still managed to obliterate everyone else goalswise.  They must really have ramped up the international calendar since then.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,827
  • SPQR
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 08:00:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,604
  • The only club that matters
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9275 on: Today at 08:00:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:54:02 pm
Greatest international game I've ever seen.
I do like the disambiguation page for it, Im often getting these mixed up:

Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9276 on: Today at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:59:15 pm
I suppose so, but he still managed to obliterate everyone else goalswise.  They must really have ramped up the international calendar since then.

Every September, October, November, March (up to 3 games each). June friendlies or qualifiers every year - in addition to World Cup or Euros, plus the Nation's League now.

It wasn't like that in the 90s. National teams can play about 20 internationals in a year now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,254
  • Dutch Class
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9277 on: Today at 08:03:14 pm »
Unsurprisingly Tite has quit
Logged

Online Frostymo, laaaaa!

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #9278 on: Today at 08:04:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:03:14 pm
Unsurprisingly Tite has quit

Time to bring back Dunga or Scolari.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
