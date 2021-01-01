I cannot fathom how theyve completely surpassed Yugoslavia, and they were usually pretty decent themselves. Strip away like 75% of the country and talent pool, and somehow theyre unstoppable.



Yugoslavia had a really great generation as well (Red Star team that won the European Cup for starters). Just never happened for them and then obviously they were unable to take part in 92 (could have won that Euros and Denmark took their place) and then the next tournaments. Then Croatia made the semis in 98.