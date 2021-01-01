« previous next »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:20:35 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Incredible stuff from Croatia, that midfield is something else. Lovely country and people. So happy for them. Three semis and one final in the last 6 World Cups, for a nation of around 4 million people that only exists officially for 31 years, is amazing and completely bonkers. Amazing achievement.
I cannot fathom how theyve completely surpassed Yugoslavia, and they were usually pretty decent themselves.  Strip away like 75% of the country and talent pool, and somehow theyre unstoppable.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:21:20 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Today at 06:17:48 pm
Reasonable chance of seeing a new name in the trophy.
I dont think so, but if there is itll be Portugal.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:23:10 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:20:35 pm
I cannot fathom how theyve completely surpassed Yugoslavia, and they were usually pretty decent themselves.  Strip away like 75% of the country and talent pool, and somehow theyre unstoppable.

Yugoslavia had a really great generation as well (Red Star team that won the European Cup for starters). Just never happened for them and then obviously they were unable to take part in 92 (could have won that Euros and Denmark took their place) and then the next tournaments. Then Croatia made the semis in 98.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:24:01 pm
I will be picking up free 40 quid over the weekend. My old man has bet me £20 each that Holland and England go through this weekend.  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:25:36 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:14:39 pm
Wouldn't that just show they've been incredibly lucky? They're conceding plenty of chances.

If you've watched any of their games then you would have seen that they've been quite good defensively and their keeper's had some exceptional performances. Luck is a factor sure but not the determining one.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:25:49 pm
Think this World Cup probably is the least talented one I have ever seen, while some of the best current crop of talents are on the outside looking in.

I mean, looking at the team sheets for Argentina vs. Netherlands is pretty depressing.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:27:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:52 pm


Vs


Netherlands have the funniest names
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:30:25 pm
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
Today at 06:31:26 pm
