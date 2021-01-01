« previous next »
World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

rafathegaffa83

Reply #8800
Today at 04:31:31 pm
Antony should be booked for that dive
DelTrotter

Reply #8801
Today at 04:31:46 pm
Pathetic dive, what a bellend he is.
Keith Lard

Reply #8802
Today at 04:31:57 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:31:31 pm
Antony should be booked for that dive

I still cant believe MannUtd paid that much for him
Caligula?

Reply #8803
Today at 04:32:49 pm
Antony is a dick
NarutoReds

Reply #8804
Today at 04:33:14 pm
Antony is a diver like Salah?

Disgraceful that, few minutes ago.
Samie

Reply #8805
Today at 04:34:05 pm
Quote
Croatia GK Dominik Livaković has more saves against Brazil (6) than Alisson has in the ENTIRE World Cup (5).
Lynndenberries

Reply #8806
Today at 04:34:20 pm
If Croatia had any sort of pace or creativity in attack, they would be so good.
RobbieRedman

Reply #8807
Today at 04:35:05 pm
Caligula?

Reply #8808
Today at 04:35:32 pm
Livakovic having the game of his life
Samie

Reply #8809
Today at 04:35:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:34:20 pm
If Croatia had any sort of pace or creativity in attack, they would be so good.

So they need a Suker, A Boban, A Prosinecki?  :D
Caligula?

Reply #8810
Today at 04:36:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:35:32 pm
So they need a Suker, A Boban, A Prosinecki?  :D

Or a Mario Mandzukic or Ivica Olic
Samie

Reply #8811
Today at 04:37:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:36:58 pm
Or a Mario Mandzukic or Ivica Olic

Lets not downgrade bro.  :D
Zlen

Reply #8812
Today at 04:39:18 pm
You cant use Olic and creativity in the same sentence. Man was the definition on one-trick kick and rush pony.
gaztop08

Reply #8813
Today at 04:39:26 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:36:58 pm
Or a Mario Mandzukic or Ivica Olic

So someone with ic at the end of their name😁
NarutoReds

Reply #8814
Today at 04:40:17 pm
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 04:39:26 pm
So someone with ic at the end of their name😁
Boris Johnsic I believe.
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Reply #8815
Today at 04:40:49 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:36:58 pm
Or a Mario Mandzukic or Ivica Olic

They need Eduardo
Magz50

Reply #8816
Today at 04:40:51 pm
Antony is shocking . How he got on instead of Martinelli is a mystery
Keith Lard

Reply #8817
Today at 04:43:52 pm
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 04:40:51 pm
Antony is shocking . How he got on instead of Martinelli is a mystery

Watch him score a worldie now :)
Samie

Reply #8818
Today at 04:44:02 pm
Croatia probably wanted penalties from the first whistle.  ;D
Magz50

Reply #8819
Today at 04:44:38 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:43:52 pm
Watch him score a worldie now :)

Lol wouldnt be surprised
rafathegaffa83

Reply #8820
Today at 04:46:52 pm
Croatia's forwards are so indecisive when they have an opportunity for a shot on goal
Keith Lard

Reply #8821
Today at 04:47:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:44:02 pm
Croatia probably wanted penalties from the first whistle.  ;D

Theyre just so dull. The kind of team you just want out of the wc. Ruin it as a spectacle. Only thing thats interesting about them is i like the red checks on their shirt.
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Reply #8822
Today at 04:47:27 pm
Pedro has been much more effective than Richarlison
Keith Lard

Reply #8823
Today at 04:48:03 pm
How is Neymar still on the pitch. Its only his name that keeps him on the pitch because hes been shit
BeepBeepImAJeep

Reply #8824
Today at 04:48:38 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 04:47:27 pm
Pedro has been much more effective than Richarlison

Richardson was dreadful but wtf is a Pedro?

Boggles the mind no Bobby F.
King Kenny 7

Reply #8825
Today at 04:49:39 pm
Croatia need to get a set piece or at least a corner, thats the only way they are gonna score.

Another 30 mins is gonna kill them.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #8826
Today at 04:50:03 pm
I hope the dancing tw@ts dance out of the WC on pens.
Samie

Reply #8827
Today at 04:50:26 pm
Quote from: BeepBeepImAJeep on Today at 04:48:38 pm
Richardson was dreadful but wtf is a Pedro?

Boggles the mind no Bobby F.

Brazilian fans and media always want a Brazilian playing in their leagues to be in the squad.
The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Reply #8828
Today at 04:50:29 pm
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 04:39:18 pm
You cant use Olic and creativity in the same sentence. Man was the definition on one-trick kick and rush pony.

Crap at scoring hat tricks too
JackWard33

Reply #8829
Today at 04:51:26 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Theyre just so dull. The kind of team you just want out of the wc. Ruin it as a spectacle. Only thing thats interesting about them is i like the red checks on their shirt.

Think that's harsh to be honest - they're an excellent technical team and Modric is fantastic to watch... agree they're not the most attacking - but then they're not blessed with world class forwards - but I think they're population is 4 million or so, the level they get to is pretty incredible
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Reply #8830
Today at 04:51:53 pm
Brazil have looked so very predictable so far against a team who can defend very well.

Even if they do go through, its not been even vaguely impressive.
gaztop08

Reply #8831
Today at 04:52:12 pm
Extraaaaa time
RedSince86

Reply #8832
Today at 04:52:29 pm
Lovren has been brilliant this WC.
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #8833
Today at 04:52:38 pm
Antony is utter garbage..
Lawnmowerman

Reply #8834
Today at 04:53:39 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:47:00 pm
Theyre just so dull. The kind of team you just want out of the wc. Ruin it as a spectacle. Only thing thats interesting about them is i like the red checks on their shirt.
please please croatia be responsible for the spectacle of brazilian tears following a peno shootout loss
"21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Reply #8835
Today at 04:53:49 pm
Cmon you checkered bastards. Score from a set piece or something.
Keith Lard

Reply #8836
Today at 04:55:49 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 04:51:26 pm
Think that's harsh to be honest - they're an excellent technical team and Modric is fantastic to watch... agree they're not the most attacking - but then they're not blessed with world class forwards - but I think they're population is 4 million or so, the level they get to is pretty incredible

Youre right to be honest
deano2727

Reply #8837
Today at 04:56:52 pm
Croatia are a very limited side. Just goes to show what a well drilled, united group can do.
King Kenny 7

Reply #8838
Today at 04:57:07 pm
If this does go to pens then I'm backing Ali.
Keith Lard

Reply #8839
Today at 04:57:25 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 04:53:39 pm
please please croatia be responsible for the spectacle of brazilian tears following a peno shootout loss

I dont wanna see Ali lose a pen shoot out. Im fine for them to lose via a worldie  although Id actually prefer Croatia to be knocked out. Im starting to get into this wc. More fun with brazil still in
