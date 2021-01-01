Antony should be booked for that dive
Croatia GK Dominik Livaković has more saves against Brazil (6) than Alisson has in the ENTIRE World Cup (5).
If Croatia had any sort of pace or creativity in attack, they would be so good.
So they need a Suker, A Boban, A Prosinecki?
Or a Mario Mandzukic or Ivica Olic
So someone with ic at the end of their name😁
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Antony is shocking . How he got on instead of Martinelli is a mystery
Watch him score a worldie now
Croatia probably wanted penalties from the first whistle.
Pedro has been much more effective than Richarlison
Richardson was dreadful but wtf is a Pedro?Boggles the mind no Bobby F.
You cant use Olic and creativity in the same sentence. Man was the definition on one-trick kick and rush pony.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Theyre just so dull. The kind of team you just want out of the wc. Ruin it as a spectacle. Only thing thats interesting about them is i like the red checks on their shirt.
Think that's harsh to be honest - they're an excellent technical team and Modric is fantastic to watch... agree they're not the most attacking - but then they're not blessed with world class forwards - but I think they're population is 4 million or so, the level they get to is pretty incredible
please please croatia be responsible for the spectacle of brazilian tears following a peno shootout loss
