Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8680 on: Today at 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:42:23 pm
Didn't realise how much I am irritated by Alex Scott until today. Sheeeeessshhhh.
anything in particular she has said?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8681 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 02:44:53 pm
Hoping both brazil and argentina go through today just to watch argentina kick fuckin lumps out of brazil when they try their tiktok routines

If the Dutch make it through, there's every chance van Gaal will running dropkick at any stupid dance routines.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8682 on: Today at 02:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:45:21 pm
I posted something about this in the other threat yesterday... Brazil aren't winning this tournament so they might as well go out today. Their Press Officer abused a cat at a press conference, with Vinicius Jr. cackling his head off like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jinxed a.f.   :lickin

They've got Ali in goal - stick with him they'll win it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8683 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 02:43:25 pm
One of those irrational hatreds  :P

I quite like her.
I've always liked her and thought people were being overly critical. But today for some reason her voice was grating on me; Micah Richards even worse. I've been muting them both and unmuting to hear Klinsmann talk.

Probably woke up on the wrong side of the bed today :P
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8684 on: Today at 02:50:45 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 02:43:25 pm
One of those irrational hatreds  :P

Kind of like some people bashing Brazilians any chance they get.

I don't mind her at all too, think she's better than the majority.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8685 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
Their press officer is a c*nt. Anybody abusing an animal is a scumbag in my eyes.

Hope they crash and burn.

Don't fuck with cats.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 02:55:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:46:54 pm
If the Dutch make it through, there's every chance van Gaal will running dropkick at any stupid dance routines.
;D van gaal wading into the brazil dugout would be box office
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:54:18 pm
Their press officer is a c*nt. Anybody abusing an animal is a scumbag in my eyes.

Hope they crash and burn.

Don't fuck with cats.

Interesting documentary that was.

Cats are fucking evil little bastards, they're either the spawn of Satan or an alien race.

(still don't deserve being abused though)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:54:18 pm
Their press officer is a c*nt. Anybody abusing an animal is a scumbag in my eyes.

Hope they crash and burn.

Don't fuck with cats.
A man after my own heart.   ;)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8689 on: Today at 03:00:12 pm »
I'd love to see Croatia dump out Brazil. I know Ali and Fab are there, but I just don't like this Brazil side or coach.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8690 on: Today at 03:00:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Interesting documentary that was.

Cats are fucking evil little bastards, they're either the spawn of Satan or an alien race.

(still don't deserve being abused though)

Was brilliant.

Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:57:08 pm
A man after my own heart.   ;)

Its a basic 'indicator' I use in my life to gauge people. Someone who finds kicking animals as funny or considers hunting a 'sport' is always going to be a scumbag in my eyes.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8691 on: Today at 03:00:48 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 02:54:18 pm
Their press officer is a c*nt. Anybody abusing an animal is a scumbag in my eyes.

Hope they crash and burn.

Don't fuck with cats.

Funny how you perfectly wrote that right after my comment.

I hate animal abusers also and it is only right to condemn an entire nation and it's football team after one person does that.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8692 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm »
Yeah but, look what KHs old mate put into effect...

Quote
The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, sanctioned on Tuesday a law that toughens penalties for those who mistreat dogs or cats.

Now what, eh? Must mean you all support Bolsonaro too.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8693 on: Today at 03:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:00:48 pm
Funny how you perfectly wrote that right after my comment.

I hate animal abusers also and it is only right to condemn an entire nation and it's football team after one person does that.

Nation?

Their football team is not the entire 'nation'. Their players laughing about it? Classy..
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8694 on: Today at 03:07:09 pm »
Hey Modrić! If you're going to have a high boot, anywhere, near richarlison's head, please make contact!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 03:07:36 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Yeah but, look what KHs old mate put into effect...

Now what, eh? Must mean you all support Bolsonaro too.

Kurt Zouma hates this!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 03:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:00:48 pm
Funny how you perfectly wrote that right after my comment.

I hate animal abusers also and it is only right to condemn an entire nation and it's football team after one person does that.
That's not how jinxes work. Got nothing to do with condemning the nation or the team (at least not for me, anyway). I don't even support Croatia... Coincidentally their people want to win just as much as Brazilians do. And, dodgy politics aside, I like Ali as much as I liked Lovren when he played for us. 

Bottom line is the P.O. has 7 years of bad luck to come and unfortunately his team might have to suffer some of it too.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 03:12:01 pm »
Croatia need to harrass their CBs more and stop them from playing passes easily.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm »
Looks like a pins & needles injury
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 03:15:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:07:36 pm
Kurt Zouma hates this!

So hates Bolsonaro then, so we like him?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 03:15:04 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:06:23 pm
Nation?

Their football team is not the entire 'nation'. Their players laughing about it? Classy..

Oh ok just players now is it, it was one player, try again.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 02:46:19 pm
abused a cat?? zouma style??

No, nothing that horrific, but the "optics" just weren't great. Everyone in the room gasped when he picked that cat up by its neck and back skin and threw that cat off the table, and he just sat there with a stupid look on his face like "What's the big fucking deal? At least I was gentle with the thing!" Vinicius laughing his head off didn't help the situation.

Honestly I think it's a lack of cultural awareness. No big deal whatsoever in certain countries to have a cat come rub up against your leg or plant itself centre stage when you're trying to do an interview or shoot a video. You're supposed to either ignore it or pet it and then ignore it, not pick it up and throw it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 03:15:36 pm »
Why didn't Modric shoot?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:15:36 pm
Why didn't Modric shoot?

There was a cat in the back of the net?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)

Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:08:36 pm
That's not how jinxes work. Got nothing to do with condemning the nation or the team (at least not for me, anyway). I don't even support Croatia... Coincidentally their people want to win just as much as Brazilians do. And, dodgy politics aside, I like Ali as much as I liked Lovren when he played for us. 

Bottom line is the P.O. has 7 years of bad luck to come and unfortunately his team might have to suffer some of it too.

 :lmao so the team has to suffer because of the press officer. What if the canteen lady did it, still count? Car park attendant?
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8705 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:17:44 pm
:lmao so the team has to suffer because of the press officer. What if the canteen lady did it, still count? Car park attendant?

Are you Brazillian or something?

We want them to lose heavily. I hope they embarrass themselves.

Deal with it.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8706 on: Today at 03:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:17:44 pm
:lmao so the team has to suffer because of the press officer. What if the canteen lady did it, still count? Car park attendant?
Jinxed.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8707 on: Today at 03:19:44 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8708 on: Today at 03:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:15:15 pm
Honestly I think it's a lack of cultural awareness.


So one guys means the culture in Brazil is to be more cruel to animals. Gets better  ;D
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 03:20:56 pm »
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:20:54 pm


So the culture in Brazil means they are more cruel to animals. Gets better  ;D
That's not what I said at all... I was talking about the P.O. not being aware of Middle Eastern culture when in comes to cats.

Maybe you were taking the piss, in which case I apologise.  :)
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 03:22:20 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:16:53 pm
There was a cat in the back of the net?

There was a cat in a hat, who is in the back of the net don't forget.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 03:22:35 pm »
Croatia working hard as a team but they are gonna tire themselves out at this rate.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8713 on: Today at 03:22:47 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 03:18:48 pm
Are you Brazillian or something?

We want them to lose heavily. I hope they embarrass themselves.

Deal with it.

No need to get defensive if I out your ignorance.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8714 on: Today at 03:25:00 pm »
holy crap thats bad from Danilo.

Lucky he didnt make more contact, itd be a red.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8715 on: Today at 03:25:15 pm »
That has red card written all over it. Flippin heck.
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8716 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm »
Not a good tackle
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8717 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Does Oliver not usually red players for tackles like that!
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8718 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
That was an Orange.Just short of a red
Re: World Cup: football & teams discussion, plus in-game comments (no flooding!)
« Reply #8719 on: Today at 03:27:06 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 03:16:53 pm
There was a cat in the back of the net?

Was it the Anfield cat?
