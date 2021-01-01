Not sure they'll go the whole way but I would just about fancy them to beat Argentina. As rafa 83 says below it's Messi having to carry them in every game, they won't get a lot out of some of their other attackers, especially against the top sides. I also think the psychological part will get to them in one game, the pressure, Messi's last chance to win it etc etc.



It would be a bit mad if they did win it, it's obviously not the strongest Dutch side ever, would be great for Van Dijk though.



Quite good odds on them to win too.I think they will beat Argentina unless others step up to help Messi.I think France, Portugal and Brazil are all better than Argentina but they can still win it because of one man.