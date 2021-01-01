Brazil are the bookies favourites because they're near certain to get to the semi finals but to me this is a coin flip tournament between whoever the 4 semi finalists (unless Holland surprise Argentina) - they've all got weaknesses / strengths



Yeah for sure, it's always a coin flip to an extent in these competitions, there will always be favourites but it's one off games and anything can happen, just ask Pep's CL career.Plus people wet themselves over big victories which in the grand scheme doesn't mean much as some opposition can just fold. I mean Costa Rica got twatted by Spain who then get dumped out by Morocco etc.One of the only consistent big team this tournament were Germany, consistently shite.