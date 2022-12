Spain have always flattered to deceive though. It all just came together for that generation that was basically Pep's Barca side plus some of the Real team. They still played the same tedious football but had some cutting edge.



It came together because beyuond a wonderfully talented midfield, they also had 2 out and out world class forwards in Torres ( at least for a couple of the years) and Villa. They currently have a load of really good ones (Rodrigo, Borja Iglesias, Aspas, Joselu, Mendez) but Enrique picked a bunch of non-goal scoring attacking players for ... reasons? It is what I have been saying since the day the Spanish squad was announced - they'll have plenty of possession, create plents of chances, but outside of an injured (at the start of the tournament) Morata, they don't have a single reliable goal scorer.